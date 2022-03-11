Because of some wintry weather expected this weekend, a spokesman for the Virginia Department of Transportation urges residents to prepare for a winter storm that could arrive early Saturday morning and may drop two to three inches of heavy snow across VDOT’s Culpeper District (which includes Fauquier County), with highest amounts in the western counties along the Blue Ridge Mountains.
The snow will be followed by high winds and temperatures plummeting into the teens overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning.
The VDOT spokesman said that crews will report to work early Saturday morning to complete preparations. Once precipitation begins falling, VDOT snowplow operators and contract crews will treat roads with salt and sand to aid melting and improve traction. When the snow accumulates to about two inches, the plows will push the snow off the roadways. Crews will work around the clock to clear roads, beginning with interstates and primary highways, then shifting to secondary roads and neighborhoods once the main roads are passable.
Road conditions are likely to be hazardous, with blowing snow and icing overnight Saturday. High winds may bring down trees and other debris.
VDOT urges motorists to use extreme caution if they must travel during the storm. Those who must be on the road during the storm should reduce speed, increase following distance and use VDOT’s free 511 tools to find out about road conditions along the route.
The agency’s customer service center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards. Residents may call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or contact the agency online at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov. Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.
VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.