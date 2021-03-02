Winner of virtual spelling bee is Shelby Kaye, 8th grader

The Fauquier County Public Schools Division Spelling Bee was held virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
This year’s winners of the annual competition were 1st: Shelby Kaye (grade 8 Taylor MS); 2nd: Riley Min (grade 5 Greenville ES); and 3rd: Leigh Bieger (grade 6 Warrenton MS). The first place winner will advance to the 16th annual Free Lance-Star Regional Spelling Bee to be held in March. The regional winner will be eligible to participate in the 94h annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort at the National Harbor, June 1 to 3.
Thirty students, representing six elementary schools and four middle schools, participated in the school division bee as winners of their school-level or grade-level spelling bees. Taylor Middle School reading specialist John Lucas was the school division’s bee coordinator, and Eileen Burgwyn, retired FCPS instructional supervisor, served as the pronouncer.
