Instead of having to show proof of residency when driving up to Fauquier County’s recycling and waste collection sites, residents can now obtain collection site permits for their windshields at no cost; collection site employees will simply note the presence of a sticker when a resident visits the site.
The enrollment of free residential collection site permit stickers will begin Friday, April 1. Any fees that residents normally pay at collection sites will still apply.
The stickers are free to county residents who wish to utilize the residential collection sites or the Corral Farm facility to personally dispose of their household recycling and trash. To use any of the collection sites, residents must either obtain a residential collection site permit sticker, present valid Fauquier County identification, or present a valid special exception permit.
To obtain a sticker:
- Download an application for a residential collection site permit sticker at https://www.fauquiercounty.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/35294/637819963741930000 or pick one up at the county’s Department of Environmental Services office at Corral Farm (6438 College St., Warrenton). One application must be filled out for each car requiring a permit (up to three). Site attendants will also have paper copies of the application to hand out at all sites while quantities last.
- Fill out the application and present it with personal-use vehicle registration and valid identification.
- Put the sticker on the inside driver’s side of the front windshield of the car. The permits must be permanently affixed to the right of the official state inspection sticker when viewed through the inside of windshield. The edge of the site permit shall not be more than ¼ inch from the edge of the official inspection sticker.
- Residents may visit the Environmental Services Department at these times to get a sticker:
- Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturdays, April 2 or April 16, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
A maximum of three permanent residential permits will be issued per household. Residential permit stickers will not be issued to farm use vehicles, business vehicles, vehicles with any business markings, or out of county vehicles. Stickers may not be transferred from one vehicle to another.
During the roll out period, there will be additional days and hours offered to obtain permits. Updates will be posted on the Department of Environmental Services website, or on Facebook at Fauquier Recycles.
After the roll out is complete, residents who would like permit stickers will need to visit the county’s Department of Environmental Services office at Corral Farm (6438 College St., Warrenton) during regular business hours, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
An FAQ page has been set up to answer residents' questions.
