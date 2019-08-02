The Town of Warrenton will close Winchester Street – between Jackson Street and North Court -- beginning Monday, Aug. 5, for construction. Monomoy Construction will close Winchester Street to through traffic from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday until Thursday, Aug. 8.
Local access will be provided to residents who need to get to and from their homes.
The temporary closure will allow Monomoy to build a sanitary sewer main extension from the existing manhole in front of 490 Winchester St. to the Winchester Chase development.
