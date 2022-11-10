Drs. Kent Smith and Andrea Ballou opened the doors to their new veterinary clinic in Vint Hill on Sept. 19. Their very first patients, before the doors were officially open, were from a colony of feral cats living in the bushes outside their building.
“They were taken care of for over nine years by volunteers who call themselves the Covert Cat Ladies,” said Jessica Christian, Willow Animal Hospital nurse. “There are three remaining cats, Panda, Midge and Ruby. Dr. Smith and I thought it was perfect we were coming to a location that already had a colony established. It’s something we promote and see a need for in society to help decrease the rodent population; so, I feel like the cats helped seal the deal with Willow in the colony that we began caring for,” she added. This colony has been spayed/neutered and vaccinated.
While Willow Animal Hospital offers general and emergency care for small animals during its regular business hours and helps with after-hours emergency care when needed, the practice also offers additional community services.
“Willow Hospital offers trap, spay, neuter services to help manage feral cat colonies,” he said. Willow Animal Hospital also works with lower-income, pet-owning families on veterinary care for their pets. “We want to make sure every family that has a pet member has access to affordable pet care,” said Smith. He aims to make spay/neuter and routine vaccine costs affordable for all pets.
Ballou’s specialty is canine rehabilitation, uniquely available at the new clinic. “I offer the equivalent of human physical therapy for dogs recovering from injury or surgery,” she said. She received advanced laser- and hands-on therapy certification for her rehabilitation services.
“We look forward to meeting members of the community and sharing information about our practice,” Dr. Smith said.
Dr. Smith has been watching Vint Hill as a possible location for the clinic for several years. Between the cat colony welcoming committee and the dog park just down the road, all signs pointed to this being an ideal location. “This community could benefit from a veterinary clinic. Overall, the county has been warm and welcoming to our business. We are very excited to be part of the Vint Hill community and provide the highest standard of care veterinary services with compassion," he said.
Dr. Smith was raised nearby in Manassas and has a lifelong fascination with animals. His bio reads that he began bicycling — rain or shine — to volunteer at Battlefield Animal Clinic when he was 12 years old. He was eventually hired by Morganna Animal Clinic in Manassas, where he advanced from kennel assistant to veterinary technician.
Throughout his career, Smith has looked beyond his practice to his community to offer veterinary services. He has traveled to impoverished communities to donate surgeries and pet wellness clinics. Dr. Smith lives in Nokesville with his daughter, Averi, on a small farm with dogs, cats, miniature donkeys, horses and goats.
Dr. Ballou has a similar life-long interest in animals and has owned dogs, cats, gerbils, guinea pigs and a ball python. She began as a kennel attendant and shadowed at a local veterinary clinic while she earned her bachelor’s degree. She followed this with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at the University of Missouri, where she pursued extra courses in ultrasound and animal behavior. She has a musculoskeletal emphasis on her services at Willow Animal Hospital.
Ballou lives in Nokesville with her husband, their three dogs and two cats. She enjoys dog sports with her pack, including agility, flyball, lure coursing and events like Canine Biathlon.
