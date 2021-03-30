William Polk appointed as Remington’s mayor

William Polk Jr. was appointed as Remington’s mayor on March 15; the position was vacated when Gerald Billingsley, who had served in the role for three decades, died in January. Polk was appointed to the role by town council members by a 3-2 vote and will serve the remainder of Billingsley’s term; the next election is scheduled for May 2022.
Polk, retired from a career at IBM, has lived in Remington for about 40 years, he said Tuesday. He served two terms on the Remington Town Council in the mid-1980s, chairing the committee to reestablish the town’s police department. He currently serves on the board of directors of the Remington Community Garden.
Remington, with a population of about 750 people, is one of three incorporated towns in Fauquier County. Although the mayor chairs town council meetings, he does not have a vote on matters before the council except to break a tie.
Polk said council members approached him about becoming the town’s mayor. “I never thought I would get engaged at this level,” he said.
He has nevertheless jumped into the role, he said, spending time at town hall to talk to town residents and business owners about the issues important to them and with local organizations – like the Friends of the Rappahannock – whose work affects the town. He also will send out monthly newsletters to keep residents abreast of local goings-on.
“I’m just trying to give as much transparency to town government as possible,” he said. “I think people deserve that transparency.”
Polk said one of the best near-term opportunities for Remington is the establishment of access to the Rappahannock River just outside town limits, at the county-owned Rector Tract. A second, larger parcel, the future Rappahannock Station Park, will also be a draw for the town, he said.
The council is working to get the speed limit reduced on James Madison Street near the river access point, he said, and has been exploring the possibility of adding sidewalks in the area as more residents walk or bike to the river – and more out-of-towners come to Remington.
“I think the town is going to be a popular place because of the river,” he said.
Devada Allison, who until last month had served as the town’s vice mayor, was also in the running to fill the mayoral role. The motion to appoint Allison as mayor failed on a 2-3 vote, with Allison and Councilman Evan “Skeet” Ashby the only “ayes.”
Allison resigned his seat on town council after the March 15 vote, explaining in an interview “it was time to move on and focus on some other things in my life.”
After eight years on town council, he said, “I enjoyed my time serving on council and I’m proud we got a lot accomplished and got things moving in the right direction. … I want to see the town prosper and succeed.”
