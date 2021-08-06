WILLIAM HATCHETT HIRED AS FAUQUIER’S NEW BOYS HOOPS COACH

Watching Fauquier boys basketball this winter might be akin to viewing the sprint events at a track meet.
In other words, the Falcons will be racing up and down the floor.
New coach William Hatchett wants a super fast tempo, saying, “We're going to try to shoot the ball in 12 seconds. I don't think you want to come to watch a 40-30 ball game," he told a group of Falcon parents Thursday evening at the school.
The hiring represents a homecoming for Hatchett, as his first high school coaching experience came in 2014 at FHS under Wayne Brizzi, who retired as the Falcons’ head coach in May after 27 years atop the program.
Hatchett, 52, comes to Fauquier after being head coach for three years at Heritage High (Leesburg). He also coached at Centreville, Osbourn and Osbourn Park high schools.
Hatchett currently is employed in the federal government in Chantilly. He previously spent 25 years in the United States Navy, spending 12 years in Japan, 12 in the U.S. and one in Singapore.
The administration chose Hatchett from a field of four interviewees, said Mark Ott, Fauquier’s director of student activities. There were five applicants, none from Fauquier County.
Hatchett said he approached Brizzi about joining his staff in 2014 and is appreciative of the opportunity he received. He learned of Brizzi's decision in a conversation with a third party. Hatchett called Brizzi to offer congratulations and asked the former Falcon coach's opinion on applying.
"It was an opportunity because my wife went here," Hatchett said of then 1991 Fauquier graduate Michelle Montanez. "Most of my wife’s family still lives in Warrenton, so I thought it was a great opportunity to give back because coach Brizzi gave me my first opportunity."
Hatchett said his desired frenetic pace is difficult to describe to the fan who grew up watching teams coached by Dean Smith and Bobby Knight.
"You can play basketball in a thousand ways. I just chose to play in an unorthodox way I call chaos," Hatchett explained. "It may not look organized to you but it is organized. Our goal is to fill (Fauquier's gym) up."
Fauquier will need fresh legs to play his challenging style. “There's no way you can play that pace (without rested players)," Hatchett said, noting most teams have a rotation of eight players. "We're going to go 15 deep. If you make my team, you are going to play.
"My goal is to make them comfortable being uncomfortable... push to the point where they think they can't go anymore."
While he was hired to coach basketball, Hatchett is emphasizing character development. "The biggest thing I am trying to do is teach these guys life lessons," Hatchett said. "I'm firm, but I'm fair."
The new coach said his players will need to exhibit his three Es of energy, effort and enthusiasm to earn a slot on the team, His athletes also will submit a report each Friday that monitors grades and behavior. A bad report for either means no playing time until corrected.
The emphasis on accountability resonated with the interview committee, which consisted of Ott, principal Kraig Kelican, assistant principal Jim Raines and assistant activities director Amy Granger.
"He wants to teach them to be young men just not basketball players," Ott said. "We need to give him time to implement his philosophies and methods.
"He's trying to create something that is exciting to watch. As far as wins and losses, I don't have expectations," Ott stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.