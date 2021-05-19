Wildcat Mountain neighbors want to know: Is new construction for a farm road or a racetrack?

On Wildcat Mountain, in an idyllic setting in Fauquier’s horse country north of Warrenton, a controversy is brewing. There a landowner obtained a county grading permit to build a paved road and a dirt trail on his property. He said the looping paved road was for access to a proposed barn, but the neighbors say it looks like a go-kart racetrack, which they don’t want in their neighborhood. From such suspicions, a serious dispute has arisen.
The controversy has resulted in a rare kind of appeal to the county’s zoning board, brought questions about the zoning permit process and raised doubts about a land trust’s ability to regulate what people can do on land held in conservation easements.
The parties directly involved in the dispute won’t talk about it publicly, nor will some neighbors, or even the attorney enlisted by those neighbors for the zoning appeal. Najaf Husain, the property owner who secured the permit, did not respond to several requests for comment from the Times. However, late Tuesday, the Times obtained public documents that included Husain’s denial that he planned to build a racetrack on his property.
The basic facts of the issue are laid out in public zoning documents. Last October, Husain applied for a grading permit for a “paved access road to a proposed barn, and [for] building a grassed/dirt trail” on his property. As part of the exhibits for the application, Husain displayed an email from the Land Trust of Virginia, which holds a conservation easement on his land. That email approved a “barn access loop, and dirt loop.” On April 2, county zoning administrator Amy Rogers granted the permit.
In mid-April, a neighbor, Ralph “Bobby” Kirk, noticed several pieces of dirt-grading equipment on Husain’s property, which he knew was under a conservation easement. Curious, he checked county records and found the permit application and engineering plans for the trail and paved road.
The paved road was of particular concern: On the plans, a half-mile long straight road, 12 feet wide, connects to a 20-foot-wide oval loop with connecting interior loops. It is labeled “paved access loop.”
“The shape of the access road concerned me. I have done a bit of SCCA race car driving, so had suspicions about this so-called access road,” said Kirk in an email.
Suspicions were heightened because neighbors knew that Husain, a New Jersey native and software entrepreneur, was also an auto racer. Indeed, news stories about Husain, his unique 12,000-foot contemporary home on the property and his business ventures mention his penchant for international auto racing. A racing website lists his accomplishments: 20 races between 2017 and 2019 with two second places and a third at such fabled venues as Sebring, LeMans, Watkins Glen and Lime Rock.
“You just don't have to be a rocket scientist to see it,” said Peter Arundel, whose family lives on Wildcat Mountain. “It’s a curiously shaped access road, given that its owner is a Formula One guy.”
According to the appeal documents, the neighbors came to believe the looping roads would be used for racing go-karts, miniature versions of Formula One type racers. If they have evidence to support that, however, they are not saying.
Arundel said that other landowners, plus “friends, family and lovers of the land,” have coalesced to oppose the construction, but he declined to release their names. Generally, he said, their concerns – if a racetrack were built – would include potential noise, traffic, effects on wildlife effects on the watershed and property values.
Arundel lives in Middleburg, but his family has been on the mountain since his grandfather Russell Arundel bought the property in 1947. (Peter Arundel is a former owner of the Fauquier Times.) Over time, the family sold off about half of their lower pasture land and in 2014 Husain ended up with 250 acres of it. Two years earlier, he had bought from the Arundels a nearby leading horse-training center called Morningside Training Farm with indoor and outdoor facilities -- a place for his son, an equestrian, to train. Arundel’s mother still lives on the family property, as does his cousin, Jocelyn Alexander, a county schoolteacher.
On April 29, Alexander filed a notice appealing the issuance of Husain’s permit. The appeal has put the construction of the access road on hold until the Board of Zoning Appeals considers the matter at its June 3 meeting. In her notice, Alexander claims that the permit was issued based on “misrepresentations” by Husain that the road was for “personal and ag[ricultural] use only” when it is actually to be used for “motorized mini ‘Formula-1’ type go-kart” vehicles. She also claims that it would be used by others besides the owner, and that its use as a “training facility for Formula One drivers” is not permitted by the zoning ordinance. The appeal included no evidence to support her claims, but under BZA rules, Alexander will have 20 minutes to make her case.
County Attorney Tracy Gallehr said this appeal, by a third party, is highly unusual – most appeals are filed by landowners not granted a permit or by those hit with zoning violations. Also unusual is that Alexander’s attorney David Konick asked the board to compel witnesses for their case. On May 12, Adam Shellenberger, the lead staffer at the BZA, sent a letter to Konick saying the BZA did not have procedures in place for compelling witnesses, that the chairman may or may not decide to do so, and that Konick should prepare to make his case without compelled witnesses at the June 3 meeting. Konick declined to comment, as did zoning administrator Amy Rogers.
Late Tuesday, however, Rogers released her office’s defense of the permit and a set of documents from the application. Included in the documents was a response to the appeal from Husain. In a two-page letter, he questioned whether Alexander had standing to appeal his permit and denied all her allegations. He said he intended to build a barn for farm equipment and that the looping access road was to facilitate easy access and backing out of farm equipment and large horse trailers. He said the road and trail were not for use for Formula One-type go karts and “will not be used as a training facility for Formula One drivers.” He said the trail had been used for horses and dirt bikes, but that none of the proposed construction would be put to commercial use.
The documents that Rogers provided Tuesday include her office’s justification for issuing the permit. The permit stipulates the paved access road and trail may be used only for personal and agricultural activities, the documents point out, adding the application met the requirements of the zoning ordinance and county code. “[T]here was no evidence to support denial of the permit,” the documents claim. In asking the appeals board to uphold Rogers’ decision, the defense documents also argue Alexander’s appeal provides no evidence that Husain misrepresented the intended use of the paved road; the zoning administrator must evaluate applications based on the documents provided and a staff review, says the filing.
Still, the matter has raised questions among those who see a racetrack in the plans as to why Rogers’ office and the Land Trust of Virginia approved them.
Ken Alm, the land use chairman at Citizens for Fauquier County and a former Fauquier planning commission member, has an answer: He said most farm road permits are treated routinely. “How often do they get something in for a 20-foot-wide road that's paved, that does look similar to a racetrack? I mean, would that necessarily pop up in somebody's mind who works there?” he asked.
Alm said he received a call in December from another neighbor complaining of ATVs being driven on Husain’s proposed trail. (The permit retroactively approved the trail loop, which had already been built.) He referred them to the county’s noise ordinance and the Land Trust of Virginia’s easement.
Sally Price, executive director of the Land Trust of Virginia, which approved Husain’s plan, said people think that conservation easements can prevent activities they don’t like, but that often is not the case. Easements typically are designed to protect historic resources, scenic byways, forests, water and wetlands, agricultural soils and wildlife habitat, she said. “In this case there was nothing in his request to us that indicated that any of the values would be harmed.”
Julie Bolthouse, the land-use field representative at the Piedmont Environmental Council, said, “To me, looking at the design, it looks like a racetrack, it doesn't look like an access road.” But she noted that there is no language in the zoning ordinance that covers the shape of farm access roads.
She further noted there was nothing in the application that said he's going to be using it for racing cars, so the zoning office would have had no evidence that he was going to use it for anything other than farm access. She said that, since the permit said the roads were for agricultural and personal use, if he used them for anything else he would be “setting himself up for disaster.”
The Fauquier County Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled hold a public meeting to address the matter at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3 at the Warren Green Building in Warrenton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.