In this oped, Fauquier County School Board member Stephanie Litter-Reber addresses the board's recent decision to start school Aug. 24 using a 100% virtual model.
Four schools without a nurse; 20 bus routes without a driver (and resignations were still coming in); more than 200 fewer substitute teachers than we had last year (Currently we have 130, last year we had 354 -- and that still wasn’t enough. Teachers taught sick last year because there weren’t any available subs to cover their classrooms.), and numerous Family and Medical Leave Act and leave of absence vacancies (both protected by law) that needed to be filled from that small pool of subs. Insurmountable staff shortages -- this was the true catalyst behind our “cave.”
The initial survey the school division sent to parents indicated that about 500 students intended to sign up for the virtual track -- but when the registrations started coming in -- the actual number was closer to 3,000 (And there are still more than 2,000 students that haven’t signed up for anything. We have no idea what their plans are. They might be switching to home school, they might be switching to private school -- or they might show up at the bus stop expecting to go to school on the morning of Aug. 24).
Thirty-seven teachers were approved for the virtual track -- which required vetting and medical documentation -- but that pool of teachers (five) didn’t contain enough special education teachers to handle the number of students requiring services (395). That pool of teachers didn’t contain any ESL teachers, but there were 136 ESL students that signed up for virtual education.
And that pool did not allow for any classes outside of the core classes. In essence, the kids that chose virtual were getting the absolute bare minimum (and, in many cases, less than that). Why couldn’t we just pull them from the in-person pool of teachers? Because we had significant gaps there too -- pulling teachers from in-person teaching (5,600 students) and putting them into the gaps in virtual would have left the classrooms over-crowded and unable to accomplish the social distancing that we promised to both parents and staff (and were mandated by the state to implement).
We went into this pandemic with staffing gaps. Those gaps didn’t get better -- they got magnified. The sub pool varies between degreed and non-degreed personnel -- that also presents a problem. Not every position is plug and play. Taking a sub that either isn’t degreed, or has a degree in English (for example), and plugging them into a long-term sub position teaching middle or high school math (for example) does not equal a good outcome for anybody.
Teachers (and subs) are not simply warm bodies that occupy a necessary space. Putting a non- degreed sub into a longer-term position (more than a day or two) when a teacher gets quarantined will also not benefit anybody. We approved an increase in sub pay during the last board meeting in an attempt to bring us more in range with our neighboring counties and to try to attract more subs, but the numbers didn’t change.
Our human resources team has been reaching out farther and farther in their recruitment efforts -- we do not have a line of people beating down our door wanting to enter the world of education. Our staff did everything they possibly could to make both tracks work -- but as the balance beam continued to tilt away from our goal, all we would have ended up doing if we had continued down the road we were on is doing both models badly, and most likely having to shut down and go virtual within a month.
Some of the ideas on how to make this situation work that I have heard are good ideas -- and we are working with Sean Polster from the Town of Warrenton Town Council and members of the Board of Supervisors to try to implement learning pods throughout the county to accommodate the kids of essential workers, the kids without Internet and the at-risk kids.
The Boys and Girls Club has been instrumental in Sean’s pilot -- which, once the bugs are worked out and a process is defined, can be implemented across the county as long as we can establish those partnerships with other entities. But this isn’t something the school division can take on by itself, given the state and federal rules and regulations we have to abide by -- we can’t just go and bring people in off the street (no matter how well-meaning those people are) and put them in a classroom.
We (school board members) can work with other local government entities, civic and church organizations, to leverage space (allowing for the recommended social distancing) and their vetting process to ensure anybody that is trusted with our children is a safe person. The last thing any of us wants is to subject our kids to an unscrupulous person that uses a chaotic situation to slip in, undetected, and cause harm.
There is no rat, there is no conspiracy -- there is a chronically under-funded education system (not by the local government -- but by the state and federal government) that finally could not meet all of the requirements, unfunded mandates and handling of the gaping holes in our social services system that have been constantly piled onto it with no additional funds or resources.
This situation has also identified gaping holes in our public infrastructure, broadband -- the schools didn’t create this hole. This hole has existed for years -- the closing of schools just highlighted how epically bad the hole is. The real story here is that the virtualization of ours schools has highlighted just how many things the schools and its teachers have become responsible for that fall far, far beyond the confines of “education.”
Stephanie Litter-Reber represents the Lee District on the Fauquier County School Board.
(1) comment
I greatly appreciate the time and thought that school board member Litter-Reber invested in this op-ed explaining the School Board's decision. If all of our public discourse could be this clear and rational as this, which also included suggestions for how to cope with the situation by providing better broadband access, we'd come up with more solutions to other problems facing our county, state, and federal governments with much less mud-slinging and acrimony. And I want to recognize her service along with the other supervisors, who give so much of their personal time for the public good. It's easy to criticize but it takes courage to sit in the hot seat of decision making, particularly when the causes of the problem are beyond your control.
Scott Christian
Marshall(Edited by staff.)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.