Kettle Run High sophomore Caroline Agee won the 100-yard breaststroke to become the first state swimming champion in Cougars’ history.
Agee was seeded first after the prelims and delivered a time 1:03.60 to win at the Class 4 state swim meet in Richmond.
“I knew I had a pretty good shot of winning it. I just didn’t know how the race was going to go so I was really just trying to hold my nerves the entire time,” Agee said.
In a year that’s seen countless school records shattered, the Kettle Run girls scored 198 points and took fourth place, the best finish in school history. They finished behind Monacan High (336), Western Albemarle (280), and Jamestown (212) at the RVA Collegiate Aquatic Center.
The Cougars had won the region meet the week before and came in with momentum.
“I was looking at scores periodically throughout the meet I’m like ‘OK, we’re pretty far up there’ and near the end I’m going ‘We’re going to be in the top four right now and that’s incredible,’” coach Alex Ciopyk said.
The Kettle Run boys, led by sophomore Jackson Tishler, who took two third places, finished in 12th with 58 points.
Cougars’ girls shine
Agee became the first state champion in Kettle Run history, touching the wall first in the 100 breast in 1:03.60 and third in the 200 individual medley at 2:04.08, both school records. Her 100 breast is up for All-American consideration.
“Every time she gets up on the block she’s dialed in, she’s ready to go and focused,” Ciopyk said.
“It felt like I achieved something I’ve been working towards for so long. It felt great to finally achieve it,” Agee said. “Having achieved a goal and being able to make a new goal to strive for is really amazing.”
The KRHS girls had three relay teams, with each finishing in the top ten. “The majority went the fastest they’ve ever gone, so it’s a great feeling for them,” Ciopyk said.
In the 200-yard medley relay, the Cougars finished third and set a new school record in1:49.27. They took fifth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:40.94 and sixth in the 400 free relay in 3:40.21.
Freshman Emma Cigna was part of the 200 medley and freestyle relays and swam the 100 backstroke in 58.58 for a new Kettle Run record, taking ninth. She also took ninth in the 100 butterfly in 58.30.
Junior Lily Von Herbulis had two great performances, taking fifth in the 50 free in 24.45 and sixth in the 100 free in 53.81 while also competing in the 200 medley and 400 free relays.
A freestyle specialist, sophomore Meghan Pauley had her best result in the 500 free where she took sixth in 5:14.03. Pauley finished 15th in the 200 free at 2:00.74 while also swimming in the 200 and 400 free relays.
Junior Allegra Craft was ninth in the 100 breast in 1:09.89 and 13th in the 200 individual medley in 2:13.83.
Megan Fallin was a part of two relays, the school record-setting 200 medley and the 400 free. The senior also swam in the 50 free, finishing 14th in 25.66.
Freshman Ashlyn Augustine was a key contributor on two relays. Leading off in both, Augustine helped the 200 free relay team take fifth and the 400 free relay team take sixth.
The Kettle Run boys sent the 200 medley and free relay teams to states, with only the 200 free relay making it past the preliminary round. Mark Fallin, Jackson Tishler, Aiden Hess and Andrew Hendrickson were ninth in 1:29.49.
Tishler was the Cougars’ biggest boys star. The sophomore took two thirds and set school records in the 100 fly in 49.62 and the 100 back in 50.48.
“Tishler came in as a freshman last year and as a coach I was just blown away by his incredible speed and size and swimming ability. Andit’s only improved since last year,” Ciopyk said.
Seniors Andrew Hendrickson and Mark Fallin both competed in one individual final each. Hendrickson finished 13th in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:03.19, while Fallin took 13th in the 50 free at 22.33.
Other finishers
Also competing for the Kettle Run girls was freshman Mia Heller, who took 21st in the 200 individual medley (2:22.13) and freshman Augustine, who was 19th in the 100 freestyle (56.91).
For the Kettle Run boys, sophomore Tres Black III was 18th in the 100 backstroke (57.37) and Hendrickson was 20th in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.23)
For the Liberty girls, junior Bryar Laine was 18th in the 500 freestyle (5:40.09) and 22nd in the 200 freestyle (2:06.24)
Cougars girls win region title
The Cougars' girls scored 343 points to win the Class 4 Region C championship on Feb. 11 at the Claude Moore Recreation Center in Sterling. The Cougars won three events and set four school records in finishing ahead of second place Sherando (316 points).
The Kettle Run boys took fourth with 203 points, finishing behind Lightridge (296), James Wood (283), and Loudoun County (241).Liberty girls finished 13th and Fauquier 15th.The LHS boys finished 11th, and the FHS boys 14th.
The Kettle Run girls set a school record of 1:40.67 in the 200-yard medley relay while taking second in the 200 free relay. In the final event of the day, they won and set another school record of 3:37.98 in the 400 free relay.
Sophomore Caroline Agee took first and set school records in the 100 butterfly (56.65) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.89). She also participated in the 200 medley and 400 free relays.
Senior Megan Fallin, junior Lily Von Herbulis, and freshmen Emma Cigna and Ashlyn Augustine each qualified for states in two individual events.
Fallin finished the 50 free in 25.51 and the 100 fly in 1:00.60, while also competing in the 200 medley and free relays.
Von Herbulis took second in the 100 free in 53.09 and third in the 50 free at 25.04. She was also the anchor of the 200 medley and 400 free relays.
Cigna swam the 100 backstroke in 1:00.00 to take second place, and the 100 fly in 59.15 to take third. Cigna also swam the second leg of the 200 free relay and the backstroke in the 200 medley relay.
Augustine led off the 200 free relay and swam second in the 400, while also qualifying in the 50 free with a time of 25.55 and the 100 free at 55.62.
Sophomore Meghan Pauley participated in all three relay events while swimming the 100 free in 55.34 to qualify for states as well.
The Cougars had two other state qualifiers in individual events, both in the 200 individual medley. Junior Allegra Craft completed it in 2:15.76 while freshman Mia Heller do so in 2:19.22.
The Kettle Run boys qualified for states in two relays: the 200-yard medley relay (1:42.69) and the 200 free (1:36.38).
Sophomore Jackson Tishler was the only swimmer to win an individual event for the Cougars, capturing the 100 fly in 51.07 and taking second in the 100 backstroke in 51.53. Tishler qualified for states in both, while also swimming the butterfly in the 200 medley relay.
Mark Fallin was the only other Cougar to qualify for states in an individual event. While also swimming in the 200 medley and free relays, the senior took second in the 50 free in 22.54.
Senior Aiden Hess competed in both qualifying relays as well. He swam the breaststroke in the 200 medley relay and anchored the 200 free relay.
Rounding out Kettle Run’s state qualifiers are juniors Nicholas Hopkins and Andrew Brown and sophomore Tres Black. Hopkins and Brown swam the second and third legs of the 200 free relay, while Black swam the backstroke in the 200 medley relay.
