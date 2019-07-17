A motorist was bleeding badly from a cut on the face when he pulled into the Marshall Fire Station Tuesday night. A police investigation led to the arrest of Tony Jacob Thomas, 26, of White Post, Virginia, on charges of Malicious Wounding.
On July 16 at 8:25 p.m., a Virginia State Police trooper noticed a vehicle driving erratically on Rectortown Road in Marshall, Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office reported.
He said the vehicle pulled into the parking lot of the Marshall Fire Station and the trooper found the 35-year-old driver “suffering from a large laceration to his face and bleeding profusely.”
Sheriff’s office deputies and detectives responded to assist and began an investigation.
Hartman said that it was discovered that the original altercation took place in Marshall at Frost Street and Colston Court.
Police were able to locate witnesses and Thomas was identified as a suspect.
Hartman said it is believed that Thomas and the victim were involved in a verbal confrontation that turned physical. At some point, the victim was cut on the face with a “bladed instrument.” Thomas was located and charged.
