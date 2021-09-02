You have permission to edit this article.
White House COVID advisor speaks at Fauquier NAACP fundraiser

Dr. Cameron Webb addresses COVID’s impact at group’s Freedom Fund Celebration

Cameron Webb

Dr. Cameron Webb, a licensed physician and lawyer, has been University of Virginia’s director of Health Policy and Equity since 2017. He worked at the White House during the Obama administration, after which he ran an unsuccessful congressional campaign for Virginia’s 5th District. In January 2021, he was named a White House Senior Policy Advisor for COVID-19 Equity by the incoming Biden administration.

Dr. Cameron Webb, director of Health Policy and Equity at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and White House Senior Policy Advisor for COVID-19 Equity, addressed the Fauquier NAACP last Friday during the group’s annual fundraiser. The event, held over Zoom, also featured music, trivia and presentations about the civil rights organization’s activities over the past year.

In a roughly 20-minute keynote speech, Webb addressed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as not simply a medical issue, but an “amplification” of existing societal inequality.

COVID-19, said Webb, is not just a pandemic, but a “syndemic,” a medical term that denotes the process of multiple pandemics’ compounding effects. Alongside the world-wide pandemic, he explained, there are chronic issues with affordable housing, food access and the education system, which combined, expose “the cracks in our society.”

“COVID doesn’t exist in a vacuum,” he said, and “systemic inequality does a lot to determine who ends up getting sick.”

“Every single person in this country deserves to be healthy,” added Webb, whose role at the White House involves addressing racial disparities exacerbated by the virus. “That’s what COVID equity means,” he explained.

Webb pointed to efforts by the Fauquier NAACP to address pandemic-induced issues such as housing and food insecurity. The group’s Nourishing Our Neighbors initiative, for example, provided food to those in need during the pandemic. To fully deal with the pandemic, said Webb, “we don’t just address the biological aspect; we have to respond to the whole system.”

Webb also spoke frankly about the COVID threat to Fauquier County, especially with the surging delta variant.

“In Fauquier, we’ve been in the midst of a ‘code blue’ for some time,” he said, using the terminology of a hospital emergency. “I want to be clear: The delta variant is different. It spreads faster, spreads farther and hits harder.”

Webb put particular emphasis on wearing masks in schools, which he said was essential to keeping students healthy and in school. “It’s so important for them to be in that space learning,” he said, “and that means wearing masks.”

For those over the age of 12, “you need to be vaccinated; the science is unequivocally clear,” Webb continued. “The delta variant is so unforgiving; we can’t let our guard down.”

During the event, Webb, also a former congressional candidate for Virginia’s 5th District, was awarded with the Fauquier NAACP’s 2021 Trailblazer Award.

“Personally, I thought the Freedom Fund event was a wonderful success,” said Debra Copeland, communications director at Fauquier NAACP, and “that Cameron Webb’s heartfelt talk was timely and important.”

Ninety-six people attended the event over Zoom, including Del. Elizabeth Guzman (D-V.A. 31st), Fauquier County Sheriff Robert Mosier, Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill, Warrenton Police Chief Michael Kochis, and Warrenton Town Councilman Renard Carlos (Ward 2).

