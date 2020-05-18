On Tuesday, May 19, White Horse Auto Wash will be offering a free “Superfecta” wash package to members of the Class of 2020, as well as to all school employees.
The “Superfecta” is an exterior wash, followed by an interior cleaning and a disinfecting spray service, according to a news release.
“White Horse is always committed to giving back to the communities we service, and we saw this as a good opportunity to do so. Congratulations to the Class of 2020 and a big thanks to the school employees that make it all happen,” District Manager Garrett Giles said in the news release.
To redeem the free wash package, graduates and school faculty need to bring their student ID or faculty ID/badge and they will be sent through the tunnel to start the process, the news release said. White Horse will be open on Tuesday, May 19, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
White Horse is at 111 W. Lee Highway in Warrenton, with four additional locations in Charlottesville, Culpeper, Woodbridge, and Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. For more information on White Horse visit www.whitehorseautowash.com or call 540-316-6019.
