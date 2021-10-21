Which rules should our kids follow?

The following opinion piece was posted on the blog site maintained by David Jeck, the superintendent of Fauquier County schools. It is printed here with his permission.
These days, nothing truly surprises me ... but today is different. I just read this story in the Fauquier Times and I can hardly believe what I read:
If I understand what has been reported, Congressman [Bob] Good is encouraging students to ignore the mask mandate, as prescribed by the state health commissioner, because he does not believe masks prevent the spread of COVID. He indicates that there is "no evidence" that demonstrates their effectiveness. In other words, he is telling students to ignore the rules established in our schools because of the state mask mandate, which is enforced by our elected school boards, because he doesn't agree with the mandate.
He is apparently assuming that the students he spoke with agree with him and, presumably, their parents, also. Moreover, Cong. Good called Gov. [Ralph] Northam a "liar" as he spoke to these students because the governor has advocated for the use of masks and has vouched for their effectiveness.
Let's forget for a second that there are differences of opinion (a major understatement) regarding the effectiveness of masks wearing. I for one have been blinded by the science related to their effectiveness. I don't know who to believe, which study to subscribe to, or where the correct answers can be found. I've read scores of medical/scientific information about masks, and I am more confused than ever.
If I were biased one way or the other, it would be much easier to take a position ... but I am not biased, so it is difficult to land on one spot. There is a mountain of "evidence" on both sides of this issue, most of which contains at least some merit. The fact is, the people who publish refereed analysis with corresponding conclusions are a lot smarter than I am ... which makes it even more difficult to decide.
Let's also forget for a moment that, according to Cong. Good, if you believe differently than he believes (believe a different science), and advocate for the use of masks as a result of those beliefs, you must be a liar. He is free to believe what he wants. He is also free to stump on behalf of those beliefs on the campaign trail, at rallies, on his website, etc. He can do as he likes. This is a free counrty, but this is not what concerns me.
Cong. Good just told a bunch of kids that it is okay to break the rules if they don't agree with them. He is apparently saying that the "rule of law" at least as it pertains to local school boards (typically comprised of parents) can simply be ignored. Forget taking the time to appeal to the local LEA, the VDH, the state health commissioner, etc., and instead go to the kids, and tell them to break the rules they don't like. And while you're at it, feel free to call anyone who disagrees with you or them a liar.
None of this is helping, congressman. Where does it end? Which rules should and should not be followed? Tardiness? Dress code? Weapons in schools? Truancy? Bullying? Disrespect of staff? Who gets to decide which rules should be followed? You?
Personally, I'd rather rely on local school boards. You know, the elected officials who are charged with governing schools.
My kids are out of school, but I can tell you with great conviction that if any elected official came to my child's school and encouraged my child to break the rules, any rule, because he or she didn't agree with them, I would be at their doorstep, face-to-face, requesting an explanation. This has not one thing to do with party affiliation. It is about respecting parents, school leaders, teachers, and the moral fabric that we should be weaving for our kids.
Please refrain from encouraging students to ignore rules they don't like while branding public officials liars because you don't agree with them. We are supposed to be encouraging students to follow the rules so other don't potentially get hurt, sick, or quarantined, which results in a loss of precious instructional time, because someone encouraged them not to wear a mask.
Please stop.
David Jeck
Superintendent, Fauquier County Schools
