Steeplechase clinic helps prep for upcoming season
The Virginia, and national, steeplechase seasons are a “go” this spring, according to organizers, with only a few of the traditional spring meets lost due to the pandemic. A March 7 junior racing clinic aims to help get young riders back into the saddle to prep for the circuit.
Champion amateur riders Blair Waterman Wyatt, Billy Santoro and Mark Beecher join professional champion Sean McDermott and trainers Todd Wyatt and Alicia Murphy to teach the three-part, one-day clinic.
Instructors will teach racing skills in the saddle as well as discuss appropriate gear and clothing, how to correctly enter races and race-day prep. Participants need to be safe and proficient at walk, trot and canter, and though a jumping component of the clinic is offered, it is not required. Participants need to provide their own mounts, but young riders can also audit the clinic without a horse or pony.
Jockey skills to be practiced include getting a leg up, “tying your knot” in racing reins, pulling goggles down correctly, how to line up for the start, how to safely navigate turns at speed, staying behind the designated leader, setting up for a jump in company and more.
Log onto marylandsteeplechaseassociation.com for registration.
TWA show dates released
Gegi Winslett’s TWA winter schooling show series continues this weekend at Frying Pan Park in Herndon with a jumper show Saturday, Feb. 27, and a hunter show Sunday, Feb. 28. TWA has its final Frying Pan jumper show March 13 and final hunter show March 14.
Showing continues at the historic Warrenton Horse Show grounds with a rated show April 24. Jumper series dates are May 8, July 10, Aug. 21, Sept. 25 and Oct. 9. Hunter series dates are May 9, July 11, Aug. 22, Sept. 26 and Oct. 10.
TWA’s show at Rose Mount Farm in Fredericksburg is July 17, with a jumper schooling series at Summerduck Run Farm in Culpeper June 8, June 22, July 13 and Aug. 3.
Full prize lists are at twahorseshows.yolasite.com.
Piedmont Foxhounds 180th anniversary fundraiser
The Piedmont Foxhounds will celebrate its 180th season with a special hunting day Friday, March 5 from historic Oak Spring Farm near Upperville. The club’s huntline has details: 540-592-7199.
Cowboy dressage clinic set March 14
Almeda Farm in Boyce hosts a cowboy dressage practice day Sunday, March 14. Clinician Corey Kirk will help up to five riders per session perfect walk, jog and lope patterns and practice western dressage tests. Mounted riders and auditors are welcome. Find out more at almedafarm.com.
Tuesday Talks continue as webinar series
Held on the second Tuesday of the month from January to April, the Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center's March 9 "Tuesday Talk" features Dr. Norris Adams lecturing – on a call-in webinar – about equine insurance.
The April 13 talk will be led by Dr. Emily Schaefer on toxic plants in the horse pasture.
At the end of each presentation, participants can take part in a Q and A session.
Register at emc.vetmed.vt.edu.
Pony swim, sale return to Chincoteague
The 95th annual Chincoteague pony swim and sale will be held July 28. Details are at chincoteague.com.
Colonial Downs plans summer turf festival
Colonial Downs in New Kent County will host a seven-week thoroughbred race meet this summer, July 19 to Sept. 1, with racing scheduled every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Now in its third season under ownership of the Colonial Downs Group, purses are projected $500,000 per day.
The grade 3 Virginia Derby highlights the program. More is at colonialdowns.com.
Harness driving champion Betsy Brown honored by state House
In House Resolution 279 put forward by 10 state representatives at the Richmond winter session, harness driving standout Betsy Brown was honored as part of Virginia’s living equestrian history.
Brown won her 500th race last fall at the Virginia Harness Horse Association’s Shenandoah County Fair in Woodstorck.
Brown started out on top of horses, taking up riding ponies at 5. She drove her first harness race winner in 1979 and has accrued the historic number of wins as driver and trainer in the four decades since.
Brown has driven 3,869 races, earning nearly $1.2 million; as a trainer, her horses have won 826 of 5,646 starts.
