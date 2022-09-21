Electric car

The Virginia Department of Transportation is waiting for final approval of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan.

As efforts to speed up the transition to electric vehicles intensify, Virginia is expected to receive $100 million from the federal government over the next five years to install public electric vehicle charging stations.

An illustration of the existing and potential alternative fuel corridors in Virginia. 

