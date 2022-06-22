Ana Rodriquez is bringing a bit of West Coast flair to her Half Past Moon Coffee shop in Marshall. Anyone looking for a cup of Joe will also find a new offering on the menu: CBD lattes. “I was prompted to add this to the menu from my experience and observation,” she said.
Rodriquez explained that as someone at risk for both bipolar disorder and depression, she is thankful for the health benefits of CBD. “I have always been very aware of signs, from an early age, that I could fall into either of those categories. As I’ve grown older, I’ve come to be very grateful for the positive impact CBD has had on me as an adult. The great part of owning my own shop is the opportunity to share with others the things that make me happy,” she adds.
CBD can be added to any of the drinkable menu items, but Rodriquez’s favorites are coffees and lattes.
The journey to entrepreneurship
Four years ago, Rodriquez experienced a vision of sorts while working at a spa in Warrenton. “It was a small business, and I was the only assistant. We talked about adding coffee service to the spa. I would fill orders while customers waited.” The idea never came to fruition, but Rodriquez would find a way to give it a second life.
Cordial Coffee in Marshall, feeling the impact of the pandemic, decided to close its Marshall location in 2020 and focus on its Berryville coffee bean roasting operation.
Anne Tran, owner of the Marshall Day Spa on the first floor of the historic house where both businesses were located, purchased the coffee shop and changed the name to West Main Coffee Shop. Tran ran both businesses, and in early 2021 she hired Rodriquez. Rodriquez was promoted to manager the following summer and just six months later, Rodriquez was the owner.
“With business improving, [Tran] was no longer able to manage both the spa and the coffee shop, and I offered to buy the business from her,” said Rodriquez.
“I’m originally from a small town near San Francisco and while it’s been a long time since I lived there, I remember the atmosphere and cultural diversity, and I was excited about infusing West Coast coffee energy in Marshall,” she said. CBD lattes are one example of this energy. The décor in the coffeehouse also has West Coast vibes with a strong connection to the natural world.
Although the menu is refreshed, customers who have grown to expect coffee at that location are pleased to know that some things have remained the same. “We are still using the Cordial coffee beans. We also have a lot of the same items on the menu, including a quiche made by [Tran] and smoothies,” she said.
The menu includes a lot of what coffee shop patrons expect. From drip coffee, pour over, espresso, cold brew nitro, Americano and Perry (an Americano with sparkling water), with a variety of house-made syrups and milk from both cows and almonds. Other hot drinks include hot chocolate, apple cider, vanilla or caramel steamer.
An affogato – an Italian dessert with ice cream drowned in espresso – satisfies a craving for both dessert and coffee. A modest food menu is also available, offering a variety of breakfast sandwiches and plant-based sandwiches along with the favored quiche.
Rodriquez is both content with where she is and is looking to the future. “I feel like I have the shop in a good place with good baristas helping me. I have a few ideas for the future, like adding live music on Sunday afternoons.”
Half Past Moon Coffee Buzz is located at 8375 W. Main Street in Marshall. The coffee shop is closed on Monday; open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. The shop has a Facebook page called Half Past Moon Coffee Buzz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.