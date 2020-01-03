The Northern Piedmont Beekeepers Association will again host a seven-week course for those interested in becoming beekeepers.
Classes begin Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville. The meet-and-greet event for students will be held Sunday, Feb. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Verdun.
Texts, handouts and a one-year membership in NPBA are included in the course fee of $100 per person or family. Pre-registration is required. Registration is open, class size is limited and fills quickly each year. The instructor is renowned honeybee expert Ann Harman.
Important class information and the registration form are available at www.npbee.org or by contacting Karen Hunt at kahu9@juno.com or 540-937-4792.
NPBA is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization serving Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, Orange and Madison counties.
