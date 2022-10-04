photo_ft_news_cao wexton debate 1_100522.jpg

Tenth District candidates Congresswoman Jennifer Weston and Hung Cao participated in a debate Oct. 2 in Manassas. 

 Photo by John Calhoun

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton and her Republican challenger, retired Navy Capt. Hung Cao, clashed on abortion rights, gun violence, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed new policies for transgender students and what to do about rising college and health care costs during their first live debate Sunday at the Dar al Noor mosque in Manassas.  

Wexton, 54, is a Democrat and a former prosecutor and state senator who is seeking her third term in Congress representing Virginia’s 10th District, which shifted a bit due to redistricting and now covers all of Fauquier County as well as the northern half of Prince William County.   

photo_ft_news_cao wexton debate 4_100522.jpg

Rep. Jennifer Wexton answers a question during Sunday’s debate against Hung Cao. 
photo_ft_news_cao wexton debate 2_100522.jpg

During his closing statement of the Oct. 2 debate, Hung Cao held up a mailer from Rep. Jennifer Wexton's campaign declaring him an "extremist" and said: "I fought and bled for this country and I'm being called an extremist. ... I deserve to be called an American." In response, Wexton said his anti-abortion-rights and pro-gun views are "extreme." 

