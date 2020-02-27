A months-long dispute that pitted a proposed wetlands mitigation bank against an expanded natural gas pipeline is over. The pipeline won, but owners of the Fauquier farm on which the pipeline will be built say the result is a “win, win, win” for all involved.
Shannon Jensen, one of the owners of the Catlett property impacted by the expansion of Transco’s natural gas pipeline, said the company made an offer to settle that works for everyone.
“The settlement will still allow Virginia Waters and Wetlands to undertake other conservation projects on the property and will also help them to be able to expand their conservation efforts throughout the area,” Jensen said Tuesday, Feb. 18. “I believe this worked out to be a win, win, win for all involved.”
The proposed, 30-acre wetland bank, called the Miller Stream Bank Phase II, would have restored 6,700 linear feet of stream channel and 30 acres of wetlands and associated riparian and upland buffers on the Catlett property. The firm estimated the value of the proposed wetland bank at $5 million.
Prior to the agreement, Virginia Waters and Wetlands Vice President Andrew Hindman likened Transco’s actions to “bullying.” The firm’s President Joseph Ivers said Transco was attempting to intimidate the firm into accepting “pennies-on-the-dollar” for a deal that would kill the wetland mitigation project.
Now, it appears the parties have reached an agreement. The details of the settlement have not been disclosed, however, because both Virginia Waters and Wetlands and Jensen have signed non-disclosure agreements with Transco.
Prior to coming to an agreement, Virginia Waters and Wetlands and the farm owners said a resolution could be reached if the Transco offered “fair compensation” for the loss of the wetland bank on the property.
Transco spokesperson Erica Jones said the pipeline company is pleased with the agreement.
“Construction is underway on this critical energy infrastructure project,” Jones said. “Once completed, the Southeastern Trail Expansion will provide additional reliable service to utility and local distribution companies and lower heating costs for consumers.”
The new pipeline, part of Transco’s Southeastern Trail Expansion Project, will run alongside Transco’s existing natural gas pipeline in Prince William and Fauquier counties. The expansion includes 8 miles of new 42-inch diameter pipeline as well as upgrades to natural gas compressor stations in Chatham, Scottsville and Manassas.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission gave Transco the go-ahead to begin construction on Jan. 31. The company aims to have the project completed and in service by November.
The conflict stemmed from a disagreement over the placement of the wetlands mitigation bank on the property. The environmental firm and farm owners claimed the pipeline’s route through Fauquier County would upend plans for their planned wetland mitigation bank and violate a conservation easement on the property related to the wetland bank.
Virginia Waters and Wetlands and Catlett property owners began designing the wetland bank in January 2018, shortly before Transco filed a federal application for the pipeline expansion project in April 2018.
Wetland mitigation banks are a system of credits devised to ensure ecological loss to streams and wetlands from new development is compensated for by preserving and restoring wetlands, natural habitats and streams in other areas. Developers purchase credits from mitigation banks as a means of offsetting impacts to wetlands or streams as a result of development.
“This isn't just a cause for naturalists,” Jensen said prior to reaching the agreement. “Developers will also suffer the effects of this, as valuable, hard-to-come-by stream bank credits would be lost. There is mounting demand for housing in our area that would be harmed without these credits. Even the gas company itself needs these credits.”
The wetland bank project was working its way through state and federal approval processes while Transco’s plans to expand its pipeline were pending federal approval. When FERC approved the Southeastern Trail Expansion’s Environmental Assessment in October 2019, the conflict began to bubble over.
Representatives of pipeline company claimed the conservation easement and proposed wetland bank violated the existing pipeline’s right-of-way. They requested that Virginia Waters and Wetlands and the farm’s owners halt plans for the wetland bank or face condemnation proceedings.
“We'd have to hold our noses over this one because it would mean we wouldn't have conservation mitigation on our property,” Jensen said at the time. But [the settlement] would provide the funds for Virginia Waters and Wetlands, “to put similar easements elsewhere in the area.”
The pipeline will cross 20 waterbodies, including five perennial streams -- Cedar Run, Kettle Run, Owl Run, South Run, and Walnut Branch -- and will impact about two acres of wetlands in Fauquier and Prince William counties, according to FERC’s environmental assessment. The project will increase the horsepower at a natural gas compressor station in Manassas by 20%.
Transco’s mainline, which is being expanded in Prince William and Fauquier, delivers natural gas along nearly 1,800 miles of pipeline from South Texas and New York City. The Southeastern Trail Expansion is expected to cost $405 million.
The Southeastern Trail Expansion is one of two pipeline projects planned for Prince William and Fauquier counties. Virginia Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Southern Company Gas, is seeking state approval to construct 9.5 miles of new pipeline in both counties to connect its existing pipeline system to the expanding Transco pipeline system.
The new VNG pipeline is needed to deliver natural gas to a new privately financed gas plant known as “C4GT” planned for Charles City County, outside Williamsburg.
The company also wants to build a new compressor station and has selected two potential 25-acre sites near the intersection of the Transco pipeline and the new VNG line located on Nokesville Road in Prince William County for its construction.
Calls from state and local officials, as well as several local environmental groups, to halt the pipelines’ construction have so far had little effect.
