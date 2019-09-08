Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, located off Leeds Manor Road at 10023 Wesley Chapel Road, dates its founding back to 1844. On Sept. 15, the congregation will celebrate the church’s 175th anniversary. In the ministry since 1999, pastor of Wesley Chapel UMC is the Rev. Jose Saldana, who came to the church in 2013.
The Worship Service will begin at 10 a.m. with the singing of old gospel hymns, followed by guest speakers, including five former pastors. The sermon will be delivered by Alexandria District Superintendent the Rev. Jeff Mickle.
Recalling the beginnings
It was Oct. 19, 1844, when Dr. Jaquelin Marshall, father of Chief Justice John Marshall, gave the trustees of the new church – who were members of the Warrenton Circuit of the Methodist Episcopal Church – the land for their house of worship.
As early as 1835, the congregation had been meeting for worship at Pilgrim’s Retreat, the home of Col. Edward Digges near what is now known as Cliff Mills. They later met at The Glen, a mill building at Clift Church (later renamed Waterloo) on the Rappahannock River near the confluence with Carter’s Run.
Construction started right way, as shown by the inscription carved on the keystone over the northwest door, “Abram Johnson 1844.”
“It is said that the beautiful stonework was laid by Johnson, a free black man who was obviously an experienced master builder,” according to Lyle Minter in his history of the church.
“Johnson worked in the local stone and used old-growth timber to finish the interior of the structure. According to custom, the stone was whitewashed regularly because a white finish was considered more attractive than bare stone.”
At the time the building was erected, it was known as the Clift Church.
As was the custom of those times, there were two doors on the front of the church: one for the women, who would sit on one side after entering, and the other for the men, who would sit on the other side.
Originally, there was a balcony with an outside entrance at the rear of the church for the use of African-American worshippers. The balcony is long-gone, but the outline of the exterior door is still visible.
Conflict – and war
Since its founding in England in the mid-18th century by John Wesley, the Methodist movement was strongly anti-slavery. In the United States, the issue of slavery caused a schism in the Methodist Episcopal Church, with those in slave-holding states organizing as the Methodist Episcopal Church, South, and those opposed to slavery organized as Methodist Episcopal Church, North.
In Warrenton, this split resulted in the original “South” church on Culpeper Street and a separate “North” church built on Main Street. However, the outcome would be different for the congregation of the Clift Church.
In central Virginia, the dividing line between north and south was the Rappahannock River, and as a “border church,” it was up to the congregation of the Clift Church to decide their affiliation.
In 1847, trustees who favored the South changed the locks on the building and excluded the pastor, the Rev. George Chenoweth, who had been appointed by the Baltimore Conference (North), in favor of the Rev. Leonidas Rosser, who was appointed by the Virginia Conference (South.)
Extensive legal proceedings followed, first in the Chancery Court in Fauquier County, where on Oct. 8, 1850, Judge John Webb Tyler ruled in favor of those backing Chenoweth. The case then went to the Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals in Richmond, which on May 23, 1856, reversed Judge Tyler’s ruling in favor of the trustees backing Rosser.
Five years later Civil War broke out, and like many churches, the Clift Church was used as a hospital for sick and wounded Confederate and Union soldiers. Historian Minter notes that between August and November 1862, when both Union and Confederate troops “… marched through the area and bivouacked on the way to and back from the Battle of Antietam … many period articles of medical and military equipment have been found on the property.”
After the war, the trustees of the church filed for damages caused by Union troops but were denied compensation as they were identified as having favored secession.
The Rev. John T. James was the church’s first post-war pastor. Serving the churches of the Warrenton Circuit from 1865 to 1867, it was James who first called the church Wesley Chapel.
Years of growth and change
“The church continued to grow and praise God over the years, sharing a preacher with other nearby churches on the Warrenton Circuit, then the West Fauquier Circuit, then the Marshall Circuit,” wrote Minter. “In 1949, Wesley Chapel was added to the Linden Circuit, with five other churches in northern Fauquier and Warren counties.”
From the 1890s forward, Sunday School was held each week, with four classes from primary to adult, each meeting in a corner of the sanctuary. After years of a capella singing by the choir, a piano was added, and in 1992, an Allen organ installed in the church.
In addition to being faithful worshippers, the women of Wesley Chapel have served as Sunday school teachers, church officers and leaders since the early days. In 1949, they formally organized a local unit of the Women’s Society for Christian Service, which became the United Methodist Women in 1970.
Their fundraising activities include bake sales and a church bazaar every autumn, as well as a series of cookbooks, beginning in 1955.
The interior of the church was renovated in 1982; the floors were replaced, cracks in the interior stucco repaired, windows repointed and re-glazed, and a fresh coat of paint was applied.
Outside, the foundation was stabilized, and two bathrooms added in a small addition accessed through a former window. “Much of the work was done by the church members themselves, and the then-preacher, [the] Rev. William Roberts, did the plumbing,” according to Minter.
The next large project was the construction of the Tom Evans social Hall, built in 1985 to 86. It provided a social hall, kitchen and storage space on the main level, and the pastor’s office, workroom, three classrooms a mechanical room and more storage. The Wesley Chapel UMW raised sufficient funds to furnish and equip the new kitchen.
As part of the 175th anniversary celebration, the UMW is publishing its fifth edition of the series of cookbooks.
Following the worship service on Sept. 15, a catered lunch will be served, recalling the many “dinners on the grounds” of the past, before the social hall was built.
Returning to the sanctuary, Lyle Minter will present an in-depth history of the church, and the celebration will conclude with remarks by former pastor the Rev. Timo Rosenbach, who with his wife are serving as missionaries in his native Germany.
