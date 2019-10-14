The weekend proved dangerous for drivers on Va. 28 (Catlett Road). Three people were seriously injured in three accidents between Friday and Sunday. All the incidents are under investigation by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, said Sgt. James Hartman, spokesman.
He said that on Friday, Oct. 11, at 2:56 p.m. deputies responded to Va. 28 (Catlett Road) for a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial motor vehicle. A dump truck traveling north on Catlett Road rear-ended a stopped vehicle waiting to turn. There were no injuries reported in this accident. The dump truck driver was charged with reckless driving, Hartman said.
On Saturday, Oct. 12, at 2:22 a.m. deputies responded again to Va. 28 (Catlett Road), this time for a single-vehicle crash. Hartman said that a vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and flown to an area trauma center with serious injuries, Hartman said.
On Sunday, Oct. 13, at 5:22 a.m. deputies were alerted to a multi-vehicle crash on Va. 28 (Catlett Road). Hartman said a vehicle traveling south crossed the center line, sideswiped a vehicle traveling north, then struck a Ford F150 head on.
The drivers of the F150 and southbound vehicle were trapped and had to be extricated by fire and rescue before being flown to an area trauma center with serious injuries. Charges are pending, Hartman said.
