6:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 22: Fauquier County Emergency Manager Michael Guditus urged area residents to stay at home if possible amid an ongoing effort to respond to the damage caused by a Wednesday afternoon thunderstorm that the National Weather Service has confirmed caused 80 mph winds. "Especially with it getting dark, [drivers] are liable to hit fallen debris" on the roads, he said.
More than half of county residences remained without electricity as of Wednesday evening, and Guditus said that widespread outages are likely to last until at least Thursday morning.
No injuries have been reported in the county as a result of the storm, Guditus said. Reports of three "building collapses" in the county have been circulating on social media, but Guditus said that those cases involved trees falling on residences — not the structures "collapsing." Closures of major highways near Marshall, New Baltimore and Opal were caused by downed trees and power lines — not traffic crashes — Guditus said.
The Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management continued to respond to calls related to storm damage, Guditus said. He encouraged residents to report power outages through their electric utility. (Here for Dominion Energy; here for Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and here for NOVEC.)
5:50 p.m., Wednesday, June 22: A severe thunderstorm system caused widespread damage in communities across Fauquier County and the broader region Wednesday beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m., closing some major highways and leaving thousands without electricity. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Fauquier County and most of Virginia until 9 p.m.
According to the Washington Post's Capital Weather Gang, winds in the area may have reached more than 70 mph.
“There are multiple reports of trees, limbs and power lines down across our county,” the Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management tweeted at 5:45 p.m.
As of 5:40 p.m., 13,300 Dominion Energy customers were without power and 3,200 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative customers were affected.
U.S. 17 between Route 245 and Interstate 66 south of Marshall was closed as of 5:35 p.m., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation, along with sections of U.S. 29 in both New Baltimore and between Opal and Warrenton.
In Warrenton, Alexandria Pike and Winchester Street were closed due to downed trees and power lines.
“Resources are very strained right now,” Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Off-duty police officers and public works utilities had been called in, she said, and will work through the night.
The town will focus first on checking on the welfare of people in their homes, then on restoring electric service, Schaeffer said. She urged residents to stay inside, noting that many power lines are down and could pose an extreme hazard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.