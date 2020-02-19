Joshua Norwood weighed in online about the deaths of his wife Jennifer Norwood and their 6-year-old son Wyatt. The pair were fatally shot in their home Feb. 14. Police have charged Wyatt’s older Levi with killing his mother and brother and wounding his father before fleeing to North Carolina.
Levi Norwood was apprehended there and is due to be extradited to Fauquier any day.
Anchor Lorenzo Hall of WUSA-9 reported Wednesday that he spoke to Joshua Norwood on the phone; Norwood confirmed he had been active in the comments section of the Fauquier Now website.
In a lengthy Feb. 16 post on the news organization’s website, Norwood said that he was married to Jennifer Norwood for 18 years. She “loved her boys more than anything, and would do anything for them, to help them and protect them.”
Wyatt was about to turn 7, he said, and was “the sweetest, happiest kid ever and loved everyone … Wyatt was the best son anyone could have dreamed of, loved toy story 4 and animals and most of all, mr. potato head.”
Norwood added, “All i can say is I love you Wyatt and Jen with all my heart and will never stop loving and missing you both!”
“RIP my sweet ‘chunky baby’ and my ‘babe,’” the post ended.
The same post also describes the scene Feb. 14 at the Midland home in some detail. (The comments are included here as they appeared.) “I was shot in the head,” Norwood wrote, “as soon as I entered my home friday with flowers for my wife and has Wyatt waiting for his special present that we had for him once I got home, as well as levis gift.”
He continued, “I opened my door and before my work bag hit the floor I was shot in the head. Not realizing what happened until I saw blood pouring out I then searched for my family and found Jen and Wyatt dead!
“The murderer I called a son until that act must have ran once he heard me yell as he knew his ambush shot failed.”
In other comments, Norwood denied allegations made in other posts that Levi Norwood had a history of threatening behavior. “No the murderer that was once known as my son was not investigated for threats. He was not known as a trouble maker and no red flags for us as parents to know otherwise this could have been prevented,” he wrote on Feb. 16.
Norwood also denied suggestions that he is a white supremacist. “I am far from a neo nazi, or anything like that.”
In another post, on Feb. 17, Norwood describes his motivation for posting in the online forum. “I feel ashamed even posting online given whats going on, it just helps to talk about my amazing wife and incredible son.”
The Fauquier Times has been unable to reach Josh Norwood for comment.
