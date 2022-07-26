Local pediatrician Joshua Jakum, M.D., of Piedmont Pediatrics in Warrenton, participated in a Virginia Department of Health webinar on Monday, July 25, designed to answer parents’ questions about new COVID-19 vaccines recently approved for children 6 months to 5 years old. The vaccine was approved June 17 by the Food and Drug Administration and on June 18 by the Centers for Disease Control.
Jakum said in an email Sunday that “the current BA.5 (and BA.4) subtype(s) are demonstrating exactly why vaccination is necessary. Unfortunately, prior illness is demonstrating poor protection, and many people in our community who became ill in December 2021 through February 2022 are returning to my office with a second case of COVID if they did not vaccinate after their prior/first illness.”
He said, “Hospitalizations are rising; deaths continue for both those with preexisting conditions and previously healthy individuals, and I cannot stress enough: The pandemic is not over. We may feel tired of masking, restrictions, disruptions of our travel and economy, but the virus does not care. It is competing to spread, and it is winning. Please take steps to protect yourself, your loved ones and those at risk for serious illness.”
The VDH presentation was co-sponsored by the Virginia chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Pediatrician Susan Werner, M.D., of UVA Pediatrics in Culpeper was the second subject matter expert participating in the webinar.
Jakum began the July 25 webinar by emphasizing that young children are indeed at risk of severe illness from COVID-19. More than half of hospitalized children with COVID-19 associated hospitalizations have similar or increased severity compared to older children and adolescents, he pointed out. And within the last six months, children ages 6 months to 4 years have experienced higher hospitalization rates than children ages 5 to 11 years.
In addition to posing a risk for long-term health problems, in the short-term, a COVID-19 infection affects children’s everyday education, social and physical activities. He emphasized that the vaccine is the best way to get kids back in school and allow them to stay in school.
During the Q & A section of the webinar, a listener asked, “Does it make sense to wait until fall to get the vaccine, when cases will be higher?”
Werner pointed out it will take 10 to 14 weeks to reach full immunity, so parents should consider getting their children a vaccine as soon as they are comfortable with it, so that it will be at full effectiveness in the fall.
Jakum added, “We are used to getting flu shots in the fall before flu season. We have to realize that COVID is not a seasonal illness.
“We are seeing a remarkable number of cases in the middle of summer. Your exposure is now. The disease is raging right now,” he said.
Vaccination details
Children aged 6 months may receive an age-appropriate dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine dose is based on the child’s age at the time of the vaccine; it is not based on the child’s weight.
Children 6 months to 4 years old may receive a three-dose series of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. There is a three-week interval between the first and second dose and at least eight weeks between the second and third dose.
The Moderna vaccine is approved for children 6 months to 5 years old. It’s a two-dose series, four weeks apart.
Appointments for the free vaccine may be arranged at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). The vaccine is also available in local pediatricians’ offices, in the local offices of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District and in local pharmacies.
Werner explained Monday night that children who are younger than 3 years old will not be able to receive vaccines at pharmacies. They will need to get their vaccines through the health department or through their own pediatrician.
