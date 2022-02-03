Webert-sponsored bills would add additional state-level checks on solar farms

Two new bills before the Virginia state legislature would create a more difficult path for small utility-scale solar farms to navigate in order get their state licenses and would require solar projects to mitigate any harm caused by the use of valuable farmland or destruction of forests.
The legislation, sponsored by Del. Michael Webert (R-18th) of Marshall, comes in the form of two bills. House Bill 202 would require solar farms in the 20 mw to 150 mw range to obtain their permits from the State Corporation Commission instead of through the streamlined process with the Department of Environmental Quality they enjoy now.
House Bill 206 would require those currently going through the streamlined process to analyze their projects’ likely impacts on wildlife, historic resources, agricultural land and forests and to submit a plan to mitigate any foreseeable harm – plus undergo a 90-day public comment period.
“The conversation has been we’re going to go clean energy. That’s the extent of it. Not, ‘How do we get there while preserving our natural resources?’ And that conversation needs to happen,” said Webert in an interview on Monday.
The proposed legislation will likely resonate in Fauquier County, where solar proposals have already been defeated because they would have taken up prime agricultural land or created what neighbors said would be eyesores. Four solar farms projects submitted since 2016 are of the size that would be affected by the legislation. Two – sized at 3 mw and 5 mw respectively -- were rejected last year, and a third 80 mw project is now in a 90-day hold. The other, a 20 mw Dominion Energy solar array south of Remington, was approved in 2017.
Solar projects must undergo a staged approval process at the county level. In most cases, they are first reviewed by the planning commission to determine whether they are in accordance with the county’s comprehensive plan. If they make it over that hurdle, they proceed to the board of supervisors to be considered for a special exception to the zoning rules. A new state law, however, requires that applicants first meet with county officials to hash out a set of monetary givebacks and other promises that the solar facility would hand the county in exchange for its approval.
If approved by the county, an applicant would then apply for a state permit. Current law allows projects under 150 mw to get their approval from the Virginia DEQ in a process called “permit by rule” or PBR. Webert called the permit-by-rule process “essentially a giant checklist.”
Projects greater than 150 mw must obtain their permits from the State Corporation Commission; it’s generally thought to be a more time consuming and rigorous process. Webert’s House Bill 202 would lower the threshold for the SCC review, requiring any project greater than 20 mw – a size likely to take up about 200 acres of land – to get its permit from the SCC.
“These projects are going to affect over 200 acres, and I believe it should go through the SCC process, not just a checklist. The PBR system, the major issues with it, are a lack of input and a lack of resources,” he said. For those projects that still qualify for the PBR process, his bill would create an advisory panel to help develop criteria to determine a project’s impact on wildlife, historic properties, farm soils, or forests and to create guidelines for mitigation of such harm.
The result, said Webert, would be more environmental scrutiny and more public input on the project. He said it would bring Virginia’s laws into line with those of northeastern states. For instance, he said Vermont required solar installations of more than 20 megawatts to go through a regulatory process, not just permit by rule.
Not everyone, however, sees the change as an improvement. Jim Orrell of Stantec, Inc., which consults for solar companies, said in his view the permit-by-rule process was quite rigorous already, and that requiring small solar projects that currently are permitted that way to go the SCC instead would not make much of a difference in terms of environmental analysis or mitigation. He said, however, that the legislation might jam up the whole permitting process.
“Taking it all the way down to 20 megawatts, I would guess, would not be necessarily warmly received,” he said. “It’s not that we haven't taken projects to the SCC, as well, but that would put a lot more projects on their docket.”
Webert said he does expect opposition from some parts of the solar industry, though some members are with him too. He also expects support from the Piedmont Environmental Council and the Virginia Conservation Network. He said the red shift in the state legislature in November should help him, and he hopes the bills will find traction among Democrats as well who understand the issues at hand. He is looking for a vote on the bills by Feb. 15.
“What we want to do is make sure that the policy of the commonwealth puts solar where we want it and doesn't necessarily affect our ability to grow our food, or destroy our landscape that people come out to see,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.