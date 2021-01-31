Fauquier County Public Schools
All Fauquier public schools and administrative offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 1.
Fauquier County courts
Fauquier County General District Court, Circuit Court and Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court will be closed Monday, Feb. 1.
Fauquier County government
All Fauquier County government offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 1
Fauquier Health
On Monday, Feb. 1, Fauquier Health's offsite locations and non-clinical departments will be closed. Department and location closures due to the inclement weather include:
- Center for Cancer Care
- Fauquier Health Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation
- Sleep Center
- Wound Healing Center
- The Wellness Center (including cardiac and pulmonary rehab and massage therapy)
Fauquier Health Physician Services clinics will also be closed Monday, Feb. 1, including:
- Cancer and hematology
- Family practice at Bealeton
- General surgery at Culpeper
- OB/GYN
- Piedmont Internal Medicine
- Urology
- Multi-specialty clinic
