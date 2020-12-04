Warrenton's "reverse" Christmas parade, originally scheduled for Friday evening, has been moved to Saturday evening because of the threat of rain showers.
The location has also changed. Saturday's event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility, instead of on Main Street.
Visitors will be able to drive past the colorful lighted floats. Drivers are asked to enter the WARF parking lot from Waterloo Road near the skate park, then drive past the floats. They can exit back onto Waterloo Road from the second Waterloo Road entrance/exit.
Because of the governor's COVID-19 order barring some gatherings of 25 or more people, visitors are asked not to gather in groups.
