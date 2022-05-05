Due to the extreme inclement weather conditions forecast for this weekend, the Warbird Showcase at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport has been canceled. The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, sponsor of the event, recognizes the cancellation is an inconvenience for the public, but our #1 priority is the safety of our flight crews and passengers.
There are several other Warbird Showcase events scheduled for the mid-Atlantic area. Contact the Capital Wing at CapitalWingRides@gmail.com for a complete schedule and more information. The Warrenton event may be rescheduled at a later date.
