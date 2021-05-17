‘WE WANT TO DOMINATE THE COUNTY’: Fauquier boys lacrosse overwhelms Liberty, 24-10

From the faceoff, it was one step forward, two steps back for the Liberty boys lacrosse team in last Wednesday’s loss to rival Fauquier. The Eagles had flashes of brilliance and quality, but were ultimately outmatched by the Falcons, 24-10.
Fauquier took control early as Wyatt Croson moved in from the outside and ripped a goal into the top corner for the Falcons, who closed the quarter leading 7-0.
Fauquier middie Matthew Fischer made it 2-0 when he took the ball from the faceoff and ran straight through the heart of the Eagles defense for another deadly strike.
Fauquier’s attack looked unstoppable in handing the Eagles their first loss after a 3-0 start. Fauquier moved efficiently, cutting in and out like they could do it in their sleep. It seemed like the Falcons wouldn’t let Liberty touch the ball.
“We were all moving the ball and doing exactly what we were supposed to do. Everyone was in the right spot at the right time, there was no hero ball,” said senior attacker Shane O’Hara, who finished with seven goals.
Fauquier is now 3-1 after routing George Mason 24-11 a day after the Liberty win, while Liberty is also 3-1 heading into a Monday clash with Kettle Run.
The Eagles showed fight and talent in the second quarter as senior Michael Baldwin got Liberty its first goal by moving in from behind the goal, spinning around a defender and scoring into the bottom corner.
Liberty goals from Keegan Shipe and Tylor Dyson prompted some shifting seats in the Fauquier fan section. “Play smart, you’re in this,” Liberty coach Michael Gesiotto told his team.
The small comeback may have awoken Fauquier, as speedster J.T. Diehl took the ball straight from the faceoff into the Liberty net as the game shifted Fauquier’s way again.
“We were great in transition. J.T. Diehl was amazing, Matthew Fischer, Ian Napolitano coming out of the defensive end. Those guys moved the ball so quickly,” said Fauquier coach J.B. Tippett.
Injuries and lack of depth forced Liberty to start a young back line, including moving a player to pole out of his natural position in midfield. Predictably, Liberty’s young defense looked vulnerable, and missed its senior poleman Bryce Utterback who Gesiotto called his “anchor.”
“Lacrosse is a simple game. We both have good offenses, and not great defenses, so possession is going to change the tide, and they possessed the ball more than we did,” Gesiotto said.
Liberty started the second half strong, as two goals from Keegan Shipe and one from Colin Cooper brought the score to 14-7, but the Falcons reasserted their dominance with four more goals.
Fauquier’s experienced Fauquier front six made it look like a drill at times.
“We played too much defense. We needed better passing. We have a lot of guys who don’t have experience in big games like this, and we struggled out there today because of that,” said Shipe.
Shipe closed the game with a singular highlight, executing a great spin move before firing the ball into the top of the net at the buzzer.
In the end, Fauquier’s impressive play left the most lasting memory.
“We want to dominate the county and the region and then go to states, and that was the first notch of that. We’ve got Kettle Run coming up (this Thursday) and we want to continue our success there,” Tippett said.
