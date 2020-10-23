A Waynesboro woman was arrested in Warrenton Thursday after allegedly assaulting a man in a U-Haul truck in Calverton, stealing the truck and eluding law enforcement until she was stopped at the corner of Falmouth Street and Old Meetze Road, according to a press release from the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.
Regina Nicole Reade, 30, of Waynesboro, was apprehended by sheriff's deputies and charged with carjacking, assault, eluding police and driving with a suspended license. She is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 secured bond.
According to the press release, deputies responded to a reported vehicle theft on the 4100 block of Catlett Road. When they arrived, the victim reported Reade had stolen his U-Haul truck.
"During the incident the victim reported Reade had threatened and assaulted him by pulling him out of the driver’s seat." The victim was treated on the scene for his injuries, the release said.
Deputies attempted to stop Reade, who was driving the U-Haul truck toward Warrenton, on Meetze Road, but Reade eluded them. She was eventually stopped in Warrenton and arrested "without further incident," the release said.
