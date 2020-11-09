Warrenton Police Chief Mike Kochis wrote a summons to a motorist for reckless driving while he was participating in a community meeting about how to decrease driver speed and enhance safety on the roadway.
The meeting, hosted by town officials, brought about 50 people to the corner of Chestnut and Waterloo streets; they were interested in learning about and expressing their opinions on the problem.
The town of Warrenton made some adjustments to the roadway in April in an effort to encourage drivers on Waterloo Street to slow down and to improve safety for residents. Street parking was moved and, in some cases, eliminated; bump outs were placed at the intersection with Chestnut Street, and perhaps most noticeably, the center lines were redrawn to create a deliberate curve in the road.
The plan was explained as a relatively low-cost attempt at traffic calming, but neighbors have contacted town council members and staff to express their frustration about new problems that have arisen since the changes were put in place.
Several citizens said that they believe one of the big contributors to drivers failing to adhere to the speed limit (25 mph) is a lack of enforcement. Tim Brown said, “This is a residential street that become a thoroughfare. If we step up law enforcement on this road, soon the word will get out. People will get the point.”
Kochis said that there has been enhanced enforcement on Waterloo Street since Aug. 22, Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and noon. The average speed noted by officers was between 30 to 32 mph, he said. “It has served as a high visibility deterrent while staff collectively worked on solutions to bring to the residents and council.”
He reported that from July through September, there were 20 traffic stops, resulting in 12 citations and eight warnings, given by Warrenton police officers.
He added that there have been five nonreportable traffic accidents since the beginning of the year on Waterloo; one reportable crash (a reportable vehicle crash as any crash with an estimated damage of over $1,500 or any collision involving an injury or death); and no crashes that resulted in injuries.
“The idea that we are not doing enforcement on Waterloo Street is factually incorrect,” said Kochis, but he added, “If the citizens do not feel safe, we are missing the mark and need to do more. The police department will take the citizens’ comments to heart and work harder to ensure the residents on Waterloo Street feel safe.”
He said Saturday, “I think today's meeting went really well. Any time we get to hear from our citizens directly is a benefit.”
In addition to increased enforcement, Brown said he’d like to see vertical barriers – planters, for instance – to slow people down. He said he thinks that the hill on Waterloo Street, which crests near Fairfax Boulevard, is the key to the problem. Once people come over that hill – from either direction, but especially heading out of town – they drive too fast coming down, he said.
Denise Harris, planning director for the town, said that the fire hydrant at the top of the hill has been “taken out” several times when motorists are driving too fast or not paying attention.
Resident Steve Gordon said he was in favor of temporary physical barriers. The town shouldn’t pour money into permanent structural change “as an experiment,” he said. “Once those barriers are up, they are costly to remove. Once they’re done, we’d be reluctant to take them down.”
Some residents have recommended lowering the speed limit, but Chris Tiesler, principle engineer for Kittelson and Associates, said that speed limits that are artificially low for a particular roadway are not effective.
The better idea, he said, is to adjust the road so that people are uncomfortable going faster than the speed limit. While Tiesler and Harris took a walk down Waterloo with residents to see the issues up close, he spoke about controlling traffic with vertical barriers. Tiesler, who Harris describes as a traffic calming expert, said that – in addition to planters – “flexi posts” could serve as vertical visual barriers; flexi posts are flexible posts that are secured at places in the roadway to serve as visual reminders to slow down.
There was also considerable discussion Saturday morning about some version of speed bumps. Most advocated for wide patches of raised street pavement to slow drivers down. Harris pointed out though, that these treatments cause a lot more noise on the road. They also create issues for slow ploughs.
As Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said, “Everything we do has an effect. We have to decide what we can live with in order to achieve our goal.”
During the walk down Waterloo Street, participants saw for themselves the sight line issues caused by the road’s current configuration; several residents lamented the loss of parking spots. For those with shared driveways and no other access to parking, it has caused significant inconvenience, they said.
Resident Ryan Freidline brought up another unintended consequence of removing some of the on-street parking. He said that because there aren’t enough parking spaces in front of people’s houses, “The delivery drivers are not parking. They are just stopping in the road and throwing their flashers on. My heart jumps every time I see it.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.