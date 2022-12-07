A manufacturer of residential and commercial wastewater treatment systems has announced plans to expand its operations in Catlett, with plans for a new 33,000-square-foot building and the addition of 16 engineering and manufacturing jobs.
E-Z Treat has operated since 2018 in a 20,000-square-foot former millwork building located on the same property, which borders Gaskins Lane, the Norfolk Southern Railroad and the Catlett fire station property. The site was originally zoned for commercial use until supervisors rezoned the site for industrial use at E-Z Treat’s request. The new building does not need any special approvals from supervisors.
The company is headquartered in Haymarket and currently splits its manufacturing operations between the Catlett facility and another facility in Ohio, company president Carl Perry told the Fauquier Times. The new building in Catlett, which is scheduled to break ground by spring or summer, will allow the company to move a larger share of manufacturing to Virginia, he explained, creating new engineering and machine operator positions that will start at $24 or $25 per hour.
“We’ve just outgrown it and we need more room,” Perry said. There are currently about 15 people employed at the existing facility, he said. The Catlett expansion will require a $3.5 million investment.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Supervisor Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District), who represents Catlett, said in a press release that “we appreciate [E-Z Treat’s] continued investment as they add more jobs with good wages for our community. We also appreciate the collaboration with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership on this Virginia Jobs Investment Program grant to assist E-Z Treat with workforce recruiting and training.”
E-Z Treat was founded in 2000 and “designs and manufactures efficient and affordable onsite re-circulating sand filter wastewater treatment systems,” according to the company, which says its primary customers are educational institutions and residential developers. The effluent produced from the treatment system can be used for non-potable applications like irrigation, toilet flushing, laundry and bathing.
