A 40-year-old Warrenton woman pleaded guilty last week to selling the drugs that caused the fatal overdose of Lydia McGarry last year. McGarry’s husband, Kenneth Olenslager, pleaded guilty earlier this year to manslaughter for providing the drugs to his wife.
Amanda Ros met Olenslager at the Warrenton Wawa and sold him what he believed was heroin, according to a document submitted by prosecutors outlining the evidence in the case. The substance was later tested and revealed to be fentanyl — not heroin — but prosecutors have not indicated whether they believe Ros knew this. There is no indication where Ros obtained the drugs, which she sold to Olenslager for $250.
After using some of the substance at the Wawa, Olenslager returned to the Red Roof Inn, where the couple lived, and gave it to his wife. McGarry used it and died from an overdose about three hours later, according to investigators.
Olenslager was sentenced to two years in prison — plus a suspended sentence of three years — for his role in McGarry’s death.
Ros will be sentenced by a judge in March.
