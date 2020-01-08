A $10,000 donation from Fauquier resident Ann Anderson will help to pay off school lunch debt for Fauquier County public school students in need. Anderson's gift will directly impact those families who have qualified for reduced lunch or have shown that they are unable to pay.
Stacie Griffin, chairwoman of the Fauquier Excellence in Education Foundation, said that EIE is helping to coordinate the donation. Anderson called her, she said, asking for the best way to help; after discussions with Anderson and the school nutrition department, it was decided that money would first be dedicated to the lunch balances of students who qualify for the reduced lunch program. After that amount is paid off, said Griffin, funds will go to pay lunch debts of families who applied for free or reduced-price lunches for their children, but fell short of qualifying guidelines. “Sadly, there is a cutoff. Some may have missed the cutoff by only $20.” The money, said Griffin “will go directly to families in need.”
In the Fauquier County schools, every child, regardless of their ability to pay, can receive a full lunch every day. Griffin said the free lunches don’t include cookies or ice cream, but it is the full meal. She said she remembers how it used to be in “the old days. I remember being in line and seeing the look on a child’s face when they were told there was no money in their account. They were mortified, embarrassed. They didn’t understand. That doesn’t happen anymore.”
"When Fauquier County Public Schools made the decision a couple of years ago to end the practice of 'lunch shaming,' we knew we'd need people like Ann Anderson to support this decision," said Superintendent of Schools David Jeck. "A very special 'thank you' to Ms. Anderson for helping to ensure that every child receives a complete and nutritious meal every day."
Anderson said, “It was a feel-good thing on my part. My interest is that every child should have a good, balanced, pleasing meal, since it may be the only one of the day!” She said, “I like children and making them smile, which gives me a warm, wonderful feeling.”
"Due to Ms. Anderson's kindness and generosity, a great weight has been lifted for some families this holiday season," said Griffin. "Thank you to Ms. Anderson and the many angels making a difference every day in our schools and in the community.” She said that after Anderson’s donation was made public, the EIE received another donation of $250.
A resident of Virginia for the last three years, Anderson is known for her generosity in other ways, too. “I have supported the Fauquier EIE and their golf tournament by sponsoring teams for the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Department and Fauquier Sheriff’s Department to participate and enjoy a fun day.”
She also supports the county’s first responders, and this year donated to the Shop with A Cop program ($10,000). She has also donated to Warrenton’s homeless shelter and the Fauquier SPCA.
Currently, the overall Fauquier County Public School lunch debt is near $58,000, but those numbers ebb and flow as parents reconcile their accounts. Griffin said that she urges parents who can afford to pay their lunch debts to do so, so that the school division debt balance can be kept low.
The Fauquier County Public Schools nutrition program is supposed to be self-sustaining, funded through federal reimbursements and sales revenue.
Any family experiencing financial hardship, even if only temporarily, or that was denied benefits previously (and their income has since decreased), may apply for school meal benefits by calling the school nutrition central office at 540-422-7221. Griffin emphasized that the process is completely confidential. “There is no shame is applying. We can’t help if we don’t know there is a need.”
Griffin said that the Fauquier Excellence in Education Foundation is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) “dedicated to creating, enriching and expanding education opportunities for Fauquier County Public Schools.” The EIE can work with anyone who would like to make a year-end donation to help with school lunch debt or other school programs. Those interested may visit www.fauquiereie.org. “We are a wonderful resource for anyone wishing to support our schools but may be unsure of who to contact or the next steps,” she said.
The EIE also supports My First Book Club, STEM Summer Camps, educator grants for professional development and more.
Robin Earl
