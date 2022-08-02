Fauquier sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Warrenton woman and charged her with attempted murder after she allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend in his Bealeton home Sunday night.
Jeannie Dolores Whitt, 45, has been held without bond since early on Monday. She is charged with attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and shooting into an occupied building. She will be arraigned in Fauquier County General District Court on Wednesday.
Whitt allegedly visited her ex-boyfriend’s home on Covingtons Corner Road Sunday when “an argument ensued,” according to criminal complaint filed with her arrest. Witnesses told investigators that the ex-boyfriend, who is not charged with a crime, “forcibly removed Jeannie from the doorway of the residence and she fell backwards onto the stairs,” the complaint said.
“Witnesses stated that Jeannie then walked over to a vehicle and returned with a handgun. She then pointed the handgun at [the ex-boyfriend], who was standing behind the glass door of the residence, and fired a bullet from the handgun through the storm door and into the residence, striking [the ex-boyfriend] in the left arm,” the complaint continued.
Investigators recovered a 9mm shell casing and a bullet from the scene, according to a separate search inventory filed by a deputy.
According to the complaint, Whitt then called 911 “and reported that she needed an ambulance because she had shot someone.”
She also told a deputy, “I’m pretty sure I shot someone,” according to the complaint.
