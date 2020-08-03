New Fauquier Health neurologist Rahul Dewan, M.D., is looking forward to getting to know Warrenton. “I like the idea of working in a small town. It reminds me of my first job in New Mexico,” he said.
Being able to develop relationships as part of a smaller community was a draw for the physician. “In neurology, most disorders are chronic – migraines, headaches, dementia, seizures, sleep disorders, the long-term effects of strokes -- so you have a chance to develop relationships with your patients,” he said.
He admitted it was difficult to leave his patients in Florida, where he was employed at the Neurology and Sleep Center, PLLC, in Ocoee, for the last eight years.
Dewan also worked as a sleep lab director and conducted remote interpretations of sleep studies and EEGs for Carlsbad Medical Center, in Carlsbad, New Mexico for the last 11 years.
Dewan has joined neurologist Rana Kayal, M.D., at Fauquier Health Neurology and will also work one day a week at the Fauquier Health Sleep Center, with Dr. Syed Murtaza.
Dewan explained that some people think neurologists work only with brain maladies, “but the specialty doesn’t just focus on the brain. It covers the whole central nervous system. It lets you look at the whole person.
“Some neurologists choose to focus on just epilepsy, or just migraines. But neurology is so vast. That’s why I like it,” he said with a smile. “It keeps me on my toes.”
Dewan said that he has learned that he can learn a lot about his patients’ symptoms before ordering a single test. “I get a lot of great information just from talking to them, from their history. It’s important to listen to what your patient is saying. It allows you to come up with a hypothesis; then you can test.”
Experience has taught him, too, that things are not always as they appear. He remembered one patient who came in unable to eat, walk or swallow. “It looked like stroke, but those tests came back negative,” said the doctor.
Dewan suspected that the patient may have myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disorder where the body attacks the patient’s muscles. “We did blood work to confirm the diagnosis and after giving the patient medicine, he was walking and talking like nothing ever happened. The medical response was almost immediate.”
Dewan remembers the relief of the patient’s family when he recovered so quickly. He said he understands that neurological issues can be really tough on patients’ loved ones. “For post stroke care, Parkinson’s, dementia, families are a big part of the care. It’s hard for them to do it on their own. There are doctor’s visits, physical therapy and speech therapy appointments, and families need help to figure out how to approach that as they support the patient.”
He said for those who don’t have family to help, “They don’t do as well. Family support makes a big difference.”
He added, “I work on educating the families. They don’t necessarily expect a full recovery, but if I can lay out a picture, show a path to recovery, show them how they can get involved, they are more satisfied. They can see hope.”
Dewan graduated from the Universidad Iberoamericana in Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic, in 1999. He completed his residency training at the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in Madison, Wisconsin in 2005. Dewan obtained his board certification in Neurology in 2006 and Sleep Medicine in 2007.
The position at Fauquier Health Neurology was not an easy one to fill, said Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. “The position has been open for four years,” she said.
Dewan knows it’s tough for small communities to find specialists. “It shows me that here, there is really a need. I am looking forward to becoming a part of this community.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
