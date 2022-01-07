 Skip to main content
Warrenton Walmart to close Friday, reopen Sunday

The Walmart in Warrenton will close at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 and reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 9. A company representative said that the temporary closure will “allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building” as the number of COVID-19 cases surges throughout the region.

“This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community,” a statement from the company said.

“When the store reopens Sunday, we will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings,” the statement said.

