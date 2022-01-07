Warrenton Walmart to close Friday, reopen Sunday

The Walmart in Warrenton will close at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 and reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 9. A company representative said that the temporary closure will “allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building” as the number of COVID-19 cases surges throughout the region.
“This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community,” a statement from the company said.
“When the store reopens Sunday, we will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings,” the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.