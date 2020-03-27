Their restaurant is closed, but Kelly and Al Hoffman still want to feed people.
The owners of Fat Tuesday's in Warrenton have teamed up with town officials to cook and deliver meals to at-risk residents who don’t want to leave their homes because of the risk of being exposed to the novel coronavirus.
A life-long, serial volunteer, Kelly Hoffman reached out to Town Councilman Sean Polster (at large) about a week ago to ask what they could do to help during the crisis. “We asked if we could help with school lunches, but that was already being taken care of. He suggested we try to help older people who might be at risk.”
Polster said the Warrenton Senior Center has shut down because of COVID-19 and those residents are receiving box lunches. But he felt that there were other residents in need.
He said that senior citizens or those who may be immunocompromised or otherwise at risk are good candidates for the free service. “I think we can probably handle delivery to about 100 people,” he said. About half that number are signed up now.
The nonprofit entity being created specifically for the project is called Mutual Aid. Polster said, “In the emergency response system, mutual aid is an agreement among emergency responders to lend assistance across jurisdictional boundaries when a response exceeds local resources. Our nonprofit was founded by career and volunteer emergency responders to extend this concept to our communities in time of need, such as we are experiencing with COVID-19.”
Weekly boxes of food
Hoffman said she, her husband Al and four or five volunteers from the restaurant will cook and pack boxes of food for the first time on Tuesday, March 31; the boxes will be delivered later that day. Matt Mize, executive chef at A la Carte Catering and Event Design in Vint Hill will also be helping out.
Hoffman said that boxes will include some packaged food for breakfast – fruit, yogurt, meal bars, for instance. Each box will also have a bag of salad that recipients can eat for the week, some bread, a soup choice and one hot meal for each day. Once we get the system streamlined, she said, “we will be able to scale up easily.”
She said it will depend on what vendors have in stock each week, but she envisions cooking and packaging meals like lasagna or spaghetti that people can heat up in the oven or the microwave.
Polster said that local vendors will be used as much as possible. Ground beef will be from Locust Hill Farms and Great Harvest in Warrenton will be baking the bread.
The second week and beyond, meals will be prepared and delivered on Mondays.
Polster has provided the seed money for the program upfront – which so far amounts to a couple thousand dollars. He said he would like the program to grow organically; he expects the deliveries to continue for a couple of months.
He said he’s reached out to the heads of HOAs and leaders in the faith community, to find people who might need food assistance but who are reluctant to leave their homes. “We’re going to try not to say no to anyone who needs help.”
Polster said that residents who know of someone who would appreciate a box from Mutual Aid box can contact him at sean@seanpolsterva.com with the recipient’s name, address and contact information.
He added that unfortunately, only Town of Warrenton residents are eligible. “That’s all we’ll be able to handle,” he said.
Home delivery
Town Councilman Alec Burnett (Ward 2) is handling the logistics of delivery. Town Councilman Jerry Wood (Ward 1) and his wife, Town Councilman Kevin Carter (Ward 5) and town council candidate Heather Sutphin are among those who have volunteered to help deliver the boxes, which will be left at front doors to minimize contact with the at-risk recipients.
After the first week, residents may post a note on their front door with other requests. Polster said, “Maybe they need toothpaste, toilet paper. Maybe they need someone to pick up a prescription. We’ll do the shopping for them and leave it in the next week’s box.”
Polster said, “I think we are blessed to live in a community that takes care of each other, whether it’s the federal government shutdown or the coronavirus …. You know. This is Warrenton. We take care of each other.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.