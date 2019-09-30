The Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company, along with volunteers from Warrenton Methodist Church, canvassed the Madison Street neighborhood on Saturday, Sept. 28, as part of a smoke alarm campaign.
Volunteers visited more than 50 homes, installed about 10 new smoke detectors and completed checks to ensure that installed smoke detectors were working, WVFC Assistant Fire Chief Samuel F. Myers said in an email.
Warrenton Methodist Church reached out to the fire department to assist with the event, Myers said.
The event included a reverse 911 call to the neighborhood to notify residents about the campaign, he said. Volunteers also left behind flyers with information.
“As a reminder, we always offer this inspection service yearround to ensure all homes have working smoke alarms on each level of the structure. We will provide free smoke alarms as needed during the inspection,” Myers said.
October is Fire Prevention Month and the WVFC will be visiting area schools to discuss fire safety beginning next week, Myers said.
