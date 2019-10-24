The Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company's open house has been postponed until the spring.
The open house, first scheduled for Oct. 20, had been rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 27, but more rain in the forecast led WVFC officials to postpone the open house again, WVFC Chief Jason Koglin said in an email.
"The Open House is the largest public outreach that the WVFC does annually but since it is predominately an outdoor event, the weather must be conducive and that just hasn’t been the case unfortunately, nor does it appear to be for the foreseeable future," Koglin said.
Due to the weather and to upcoming scheduling conflicts, the open house will be postponed until the spring. An exact date will be announced in the coming months, Koglin said.
