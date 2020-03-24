The Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company, which has provided more than a century of service to the citizens of Warrenton and Fauquier County, is launching its annual fundraising event. The fundraising drive is being accomplished through the mail.
Chief Jason Koglin wrote in a press release, “We are mailing a letter to each resident and property owner requesting financial support. Because of your support of our annual letter drive, we no longer have to go door to door or call for donations. Please continue to show your support by using the enclosed envelope to send your donation directly to us. As a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization, your donation is tax-deductible.”
The WVFC is a mostly volunteer organization with more than 140 members and relies heavily on donations, grants and fundraising events to fund their lifesaving work. The WVFC provides fire prevention, protection services and emergency medical services to the Town of Warrenton as well as surrounding communities in Fauquier County.
In addition to emergency services, the company provides emergency standbys for events like football games, local festivals, parades, etc. Last year, Warrenton Fire and EMS units responded to more than 5,000 calls. For more information about the organization, visit www.warrentonfire.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.