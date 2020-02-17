The men and women of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9835 and its Auxiliary in Warrenton on Feb. 13 presented three first responders with awards for their service.
Technician Brandon Phelps of the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company was awarded the Public Servant/Fireman/First Responder of the Year Award. Post Commander Jeff Dombroff presented Phelps with a citation that read: “He has been involved with and assisted in the decision-making of some of the more significant incidents that his company has responded to and where his actions and contributions to emergency responses provided life-saving measures and brought the incidents to a successful close. Technician Phelps … is very much a believer in service before self.”
First Sgt. Thomas Kamerer of the Warrenton Police Department was awarded a Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award. His citation read, “… Sgt. Kamerer has been an important part of the department’s efforts to provide efficient and effective law enforcement and policing services in Warrenton. He willingly took on extra responsibilities during a time of staffing shortages … accepting the rank of acting lieutenant and overseeing the patrol division. He supervised the operation of the department’s barrel train program and numerous community engagement and education programs including Project Lifesaver, CIT and CPR/AED/Naloxone.”
First Sgt. Randie Moline of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office was also awarded a Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award by the VFW. Moline was the FCSO’s liaison/primary point of contact for VDOT’s 2019 Cut the Hills project. His citation read, “During the three weeks in the summer of 2019 when the northbound lanes of U.S. 29 were closed, Sgt. Moline provided direct oversight for all law enforcement operations, safety patrol services, monitoring of truck traffic and administration of the Instant Tow Program implemented for this project … The smoothness with which the traffic continued to flow during the project was in large part due to his personal efforts.”
Dombroff said that each award recipient received framed signed certificate of recognition, a printed copy of the citation and a check from the Post.
