Warrenton transitioning to updated trash, recycling pickup system

In an effort to update the Town of Warrenton trash and recycling collection systems, the Department of Public Works is instituting new procedures and processes over the next several months. Director of Public Works Frank Cassidy explained, “We are bringing our operations in line with long-standing requirements” that have been in town ordinances since 1996 but have never been completely implemented.
The changes will require some adjustments from residents – like putting trash and recyclables curbside two hours earlier on pick-up days.
Cassidy said that resulting efficiencies will “limit touch points, eliminate broken and loose trash the town staff has to pick up by hand, prevent exposure to hazards and develop and move toward an automated or semi-automated system.”
For instance, Cassidy explained, “We will be transitioning to a recycle bin program. We have ordered and are waiting delivery of recycle bins. The transition is meant to be a slow-moving and smooth transition.” Basically, residents will continue to use the blue bags they use now until the town finishes its conversion to a recycle bin program. He explained that the current system that uses bags is time-consuming and outdated. It requires staff at the landfill to handle the bags, open them and then sort through the contents. Then the bags themselves wind up as trash – not terribly eco-friendly.
Cassidy said, “Despite the delays of the availability of the materials and equipment, we will be making this transition over the next three months. He expects the transition to be complete in September.
Cassidy said that an investment from the town will include buying new equipment to accommodate the new processes; new equipment will also be incorporated as current equipment ages and requires replacement in future years.
The new rules include what trash the town will no longer pick up, and when and how pickups will be accomplished:
The time to put trash out for collection has changed from 8 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Any commercial properties that produce “more trash than a typical residence” will not be serviced by the town’s trash pickup service.
The town will no longer collect vines, stems or herbaceous and non-woody plant materials with thin stems. These must be taken directly to the landfill.
All trash much be placed in bags and then into an approved container to be picked up.
Several of the new requirements relate to recycling – which is collected on Wednesdays after 6 a.m.:
Residents should continue to use the blue bags until they run out, then use clear bags until the new recycling bins are provided – within the next three months.
Entities that have “large amounts” of paper products and cardboard must take those directly to the county landfill. They will not be picked up by the town.
Corrugated cardboard will be picked up only if the residence is on the weekly pickup list. (Call Public Works at 540-347-1858 to get on the list.)
Glass will not be picked up for recycling.
Only number 1 and number 2 plastics will be picked up.
Steel and aluminum food and beverage containers will be picked up, but all lids and tops must be removed and placed in the trash. Containers must be rinsed (to reduce odor and avoid attracting insects or animals). Items should be crushed when possible. Until bins are provided, the items should be placed in the recycling bags, which should then be tied closed.
Magazines, newspapers and phone books are to be tied in bundles with string or placed in paper bags.
Mixed office paper – including computer paper, paper envelopes, sticky notes, colored paper, junk mail, office paper or shredded paper - will not be picked up, but may be dropped off in a container at 360 Falmouth St.
Thin cardboard or glossy paper, paper clips, rubber bands and staples may not be dropped off in that bin; they must go in the trash.
The Fauquier County landfill accepts electronics, household items and textiles at its Corral Farm location at 8499 Bingham Road, Warrenton. The town will not pick up those items for recycling.
Cassidy asks anyone with questions to contact public works. He said, “I have been speaking to property managers and HOA’s and will continue to be available as needed throughout this process,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.