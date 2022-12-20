A long-awaited set of decisions on how to interpret Warrenton’s noise limits for a pending Amazon data center was issued Friday, Dec. 16 by the town’s staff. The good news is that with this new “zoning determination letter” Amazon could finally complete the noise impact report required for its permit to build in town. The bad news for Amazon is that the letter, with rulings on seven different issues related to town noise limits, does not give the data center operator the breaks it was hoping for.
The report was signed by community development director Rob Walton. He took over as zoning administrator when Kelly Machen, who normally would have signed the letter, departed for a new job. Walton confirmed on Monday that he would be filling Machen’s position until a replacement was hired.
Amazon’s application for a special use permit to build a 220,000 square foot data center off Blackwell Road went before the town’s planning commission on Tuesday, Dec. 20, after press time, and is scheduled for a town council meeting and public hearing on Jan. 10. “Town Council has the ability to hold the work session in the morning, but can defer the public hearing scheduled for the evening should they decide to do that,” Walton said in an email Monday.
Amazon’s application has been notable for its missing information, the most prominent of which has been a noise impact report that is required for special use permits. On Nov. 22 the town’s planning commission deferred a public hearing and vote on the application because, among other pieces, it was missing its noise report – but the meeting was rescheduled for Dec. 20.
Amazon has been struggling to meet the noise limits imposed on special use permitted projects since last summer. The town’s ordinance dates from the 1970s and is complex: It sets different limits for noise at different frequencies, it uses terms that Amazon representatives have said are ill-defined, and it offers penalties and rewards for certain noise-emission circumstances. Amazon recently said it could not finish the required noise report without a letter from the town staff – a zoning determination letter – that interpreted the ordinance’s vagaries.
On Sept. 9 the web company submitted what it termed a “very extensive” noise study that showed that the data center would meet noise limits except to the north of the site, where no one lived. But a month later, after several critics complained that the study seemed faulty, Amazon retracted it, saying it was preliminary and was submitted by mistake. Gordon Jacobs, the president of Polysonics, a Warrenton company that wrote the study, said it was far from finished.
In September, Amazon postponed a planning commission work session on its application, saying it had more work to do on noise. On Oct. 3, Amazon lawyer John Foote, Becky Ford and Lanka DeSilva of Amazon, and noise consultant Chris Karner met with Machen, Walton and other town staffers to scope out noise issues of concern.
Unsigned notes of the meeting obtained by Warrenton resident Susan Fultz through the Freedom of Information Act show that much of the discussion was inconclusive but reveal some new information. For instance, Foote said this project, which uses air chillers, is louder than ones that use evaporative water cooling, and Amazon’s Ford said the design of this data center is new. Karner, a consultant from Polysonics, said one other data center in Maryland will use the same cooling technology but it is not operating yet.
Later in the meeting, Walton told the group that his staff could not administratively relax the noise standards, nor could Amazon ask for a waiver. But Walton also stated that the council could approve the project with a condition that a noise study be done. Presumably, the noise study would have to show that the data center met the town’s noise standards.
Following that meeting, on Oct. 17, Foote asked then-zoning administrator Machen for a zoning determination letter clarifying multiple noise issues not yet resolved. That letter was issued Friday.
It is not clear how much it will help Amazon meet the town’s noise requirements. For instance, the ordinance sets specific noise limits in eight different frequency bands, and the limits are on average 10 decibels lower if the proposed building site shares a boundary with residential districts. The letter says Amazon need not comply with these lower limits because “the property does not have residential zoning district boundaries along or adjoining its property lines.”
But the letter requires the data center to reduce its allowable noise by five decibels because the site is across the street from three residential areas, Oak Springs, Highlands townhouses and Highlands single-family homes. And it requires the data center to reduce its noise by five more decibels because it operates at night.
John Lyver, a former NASA engineer and critic of the earlier Polysonics study, said he agreed with the determination that Amazon must reduce its allowable noise by 10 decibels in each frequency band.
The zoning ordinance also requires a reduction of five more decibels if the data center emits a “tone, e.g., hum or screech.” The zoning letter says Amazon must provide an analysis to show that it does not produce a “sound of definite pitch or vibration,” as defined by Merriam Webster’s Dictionary – or it will have to cut its allowable noise another five decibels -- for a total of 15.
If the data center has to cut its allowable noise by 10 or 15 decibels, it will be comparable to the noise inside a library. Because human hearing is highly sensitive in the 2,000 to 4,0000 hertz range, the town limits noise in those frequencies to between 47 and 51 decibels. If the data center is required to cut its noise by 10 more decibels, the data center will be limited to between 37 and 41 decibels at those frequencies.
That’s the sound level of a quiet rural scene, according to various noise science sources. By contrast, residents of the Great Oak neighborhood south of Manassas who complain of noise from a nearby Amazon campus measure decibel levels there in the fifties and sixties.
To address a number of contentious issues in its application, Amazon and the town’s staff had worked out 22 draft conditions for approval. The noise condition, Number 16, put the staff and his client in “a happy place,” Foote said at a planning commission meeting on Nov. 15.
The draft condition prescribes that, to obtain site approval, Amazon will provide a sound study showing it will comply with town rules. Then, one month after it starts operations, the data center must do another study measuring actual noise. If the noise violates the town ordinance, Amazon shall try to correct the problem within 60 days, but if it cannot do so in 60 days, it shall “diligently pursue mitigation” until it is successful.
However, critics note that Amazon has said it does not expect to be operating fully at the one-month point, and thus may become more noisy later. They also note compliance time is essentially open-ended and that the condition sets no punishment for non-compliance. But the deal is not done yet, and the town council could further negotiate or change these suggested conditions before granting approval if it chooses to.
