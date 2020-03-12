Thursday night Warrenton residents were invited to listen in on a conference call with town council members, during which Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer attempted to reassure residents that the town is actively preparing for any potential coronavirus cases. About 100 residents joined the call.
Schaeffer admitted that there are more questions than answers at this point, but said that she and other town officials have been coordinating with local and state officials and are staying on top of new information.
She explained, “The purpose of the meeting was to update the council on the actions of myself and senior staff with our partners. We chose to conduct a conference call so the public could hear the briefing and be aware of the work that is being done. It is my intent to let the public hear the status of our actions so they can remain calm and informed. The better informed our citizens are on this rapidly developing situation the better they can help us to be prepared and reduce the impact.”
She emphasized, “There have been no confirmed cases in Fauquier County or the Town of Warrenton,” contradicting some social media posts that circulated March 12.
She said that officials from the county, the town, the sheriff’s office, first responders and the school division met March 11 to discuss how they could best communicate during a COVID-19 outbreak. Websites have been set up for the sharing of information, for instance.
Regarding specific steps the town is taking, she said that surfaces are being cleaned with appropriate cleaning materials, particularly surfaces that might be touched by the public.
She said that work-related travel has been canceled for now, unless the travel is supporting public safety or other vital services. All travel for professional development, for example, has been canceled.
Following the town’s continuity of operations plan, town employees are being supplied with laptops and hotspots in case teleworking becomes necessary.
While on the job, employees are going to be encouraged to employ social distancing, keeping 6 feet away from other people. They have been asked to reduce interactions with residents when possible, using phone calls, conference calls or other technology to communicate.
Staff members that must make house visits are told to ask the following questions before visiting: Is anyone in the household sick or has recently been sick with flu-like symptoms? Has anyone in the household recently traveled? Is anyone in the household under current isolation or quarantine orders? “If the answer to these questions is yes,” said Schaeffer, “then staff must notify their supervisor immediately.”
If employees feel sick, they are to use their paid leave and stay home, said Schaeffer. If they do not have paid leave available, she will talk with them to see what can be worked out.
She said no employees have reported traveling to any countries where there has been a coronavirus outbreak.
Schaeffer encouraged conference call listeners to take necessary precautions to keep themselves and their families safe: “wash your hands, stay home if you are sick and don’t congregate if you are at risk.”
Schaeffer concluded the short call by encouraging residents to visit the town website for a list of resources, including the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, “or you can call us if you have a specific concern.”
Schaeffer reported that tomorrow, the town officials will participate in a small working group with county representatives, "to ensure we are all as prepared as we can be and that we move forward together…”
She added, “I rely heavily on the county for support. The fire chief, Darren Stephens has reached out to me on several occasions offering assistance, as has the county administrator, Paul McCulla. I know they are both working to be prepared as well so I am very thankful for the time they take to work with me as a partner to serve our citizens.
“I look forward to the working group discussion tomorrow and feel as prepared as one can be at this point.”
