Town of Warrenton Interim Town Manager Christopher Martino released a press release Friday morning to clarify details about 3,142 town emails that were withheld after recent Virginia Freedom of Information Act requests were filed by the group Citizens for Fauquier County.
The question of the emails and why they were not released was brought up repeatedly — by town council members and by residents — during a Feb. 14 to 15 public hearing about Amazon’s proposal to build a data center on a 42-acre, industrial-zoned property in Warrenton.
“The 3,142 fully exempted emails were not emails between Ms. [Brandie] Schaeffer [former town manager] and Amazon representatives,” Martino said. “The town has never stated that they were…. The 3,142 emails were emails sent between Ms. Schaeffer and anyone else, on any subject of town business. That is town staff, town council, town attorney, citizens, businesses, or organizations.”
Martino elaborated, “CFFC requested as part of their FOIA request, ‘all documents exchanged between or relating or referring to correspondence or communications between town employees, staff, elected officials and/or consultants and/or Brandie Schaeffer and/or Amazon, Amazon’s employees, representatives, attorneys or consultants from April 1, 2022, to present.’ For reference, ‘present’ is July 12, 2022, the last day [of] the former town manager’s employment with the Town of Warrenton.”
Martino wrote: “When the town sought clarification of the request, CFFC insisted on the broad request for all of Ms. Schaeffer's emails from the time period specified.
“Of the 3,142 emails, 0 emails were exchanged between Ms. Schaeffer and any Amazon representative. There were 13 emails exchanged between Ms. Schaeffer with staff or town council that referenced the Amazon SUP.”
Lyndie Paul, executive assistant to the town manager, provided a more detailed breakdown of the emails:
- 2,633: Emails to or from Schaeffer held back due to CEO exemption (not Amazon related). Thirteen of the CEO-exempt emails reference the Amazon SUP but are not communications with Amazon representatives.
- 314: Emails exempt due to attorney/client privilege
- 195: Emails regarding personnel concerns
Paul said that nearly all Amazon-related correspondence to or from Schaeffer had already been released to CFFC in response to an earlier VFOIA request. About 10 emails to or from Schaeffer related to Amazon or Dominion were held back from that FOIA request on the basis of the CEO exemption.
