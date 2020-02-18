Warrenton Town Councilman Brett Hamby (Ward 3) self-identifies as a public works nerd.
He worries about the integrity of the pipes that carry water from the town’s reservoir to the water production plant. Unfunded mandates around stormwater management keep him up at night. He knows what it means when water runs over the waterfall on Airlie Road (the reservoir is full) and he knows how many town wells there are (six, though not all of them are active).
He said in an interview last Thursday that he is particularly proud of the work accomplished over the last 16 to 18 months to bring the wastewater treatment plant from 1980s technology into the 21st century.
The upgraded plant – a $9.5 million project that will be online in July 2020 -- will reduce nutrients like phosphates and nitrogen in the processed water that flows into the stream behind the wastewater plant. Better practices and equipment mean better quality output, said Hamby.
A Prince William County firefighter who was elected to town council for the first time in 2016, Hamby, 44, is the chairman of the public works committee and also serves on the finance committee. He is running again – so far, unopposed -- to serve Ward 3. The election will be in May.
He explained what he thinks is an urgent problem: inflow and infiltration, or “I and I.” Inflow is water that flows directly into the sewer collection system (primarily surface water runoff); infiltration is groundwater that seeps into the system. Simply put, the pipes that carry wastewater to the treatment plant in town are compromised; which allows rainwater to seep into them. The inflow is being diluted, so more water by volume is treated than is necessary. Hamby said, “We have a limit on how much wastewater we can treat and all this rainwater puts us over that limit.”
He said, “There are so many holes in the system. Rainwater is getting in everywhere, Old Town areas, in Rady Park … It is a very large project, but we are making an effort to close the system as quickly as possible by digging up and fixing the old pipes.”
There are seven water basins in Warrenton. “We are going basin to basin, fixing those holes.”
It’s one example, he said, of the infrastructure work that needs to be done in the town. “We’re playing catch up.”
He said, “This is the stuff people pay for. When you turn on the tap, you expect clean, safe water. You want it to work.”
He followed up in an email, “I think that water is our most precious resource. We are working to improve both our water production and purification facilities along with upgrading our wastewater plant. Protecting our citizens and the environment is our top priority.”
Hamby said he’s learned a lot since joining the town council, but added that the town’s staff deserves a lot of credit for the positive direction the town is taking. “The Town Council has done a good job working together to set priorities, and the staff has followed through.”
He mentioned that Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer, Community Development Director Frank Cassidy, and Stephanie Miller, director of Finance and Procurement in particular are doing a great job.
He also gave a shout out to Warrenton’s new police chief, Michael Kochis. “I spent two hours with Mike. He has a wealth of experience and is going to work out well.” Hamby said Kochis has only been on the job since Feb. 3, but is already making progress on community outreach. Hamby chuckled when he told the story of running into someone who had experienced firsthand the new chief’s willingness to reach out and talk to the public. “Mike talked with them for 20 minutes. They wanted to know if we were making him do it. But he’s just a community guy.”
Hamby also noted Denise Harris’s efforts to include town residents in drafting priorities for the comprehensive plan. Harris is the planning manager in the Community Development Department. “Denise has taken the comprehensive plan and run with it. She’s found new ways of getting public input. I’ve been impressed with the staff’s approach. The public is very involved.”
Hamby is particularly enthusiastic about Warrenton’s new town hall on Main Street. The building has been purchased and is currently being renovated. “It’s going to be great. We really needed the space.” He said that the first-floor area being renovated to be used as a public space will be able to hold about 200 people. The current town hall can seat 49. “It’s cavernous,” he said of the building.
Hamby said that when a meeting of town employees is called now, “everyone has to stand up and make their way over to town hall” from where their offices are, scattered around town. “And if there are too many people, we have to try to find a space big enough, like the police station.”
He said, “The new town hall is going to be great for us. And we can sell some town properties that we won’t need any more” once office space is consolidated.
Since Ward 3 includes Warrenton’s Main Street, Hamby has been pleased to see the improvements that have been made to make life better for businesses. “We have changed the way we do business licenses. It was taking so long. Now we have a ‘business license in a day’ policy and most of the time, we can do that.” Having regular meetings between town staff and merchants is another positive change, Hamby said.
He pointed out that when he first ran for council, there were 10 to 13 vacant stores on Main Street, “we are down to two or three now.” He credits the town staff as well as the team at Experience Old Town Warrenton for that progress.
Another boon for businesses: the BPOL tax was reduced while the town was able to maintain its tax rate. “We’ve enacted some good financial policies and the town is in a solid financial position,” he said.
In between talk of the new police cars the town has been able to acquire and better transparency for town business through the website and livestreaming of council meetings, Hamby’s conversation will slip back into the weeds of public works projects given half a chance.
It was a good time to ask what he’s looking forward to tackling during his next term if he secures a council seat for another four years. “Ward 3 is the only one without a public park, a park for kids. We haven’t been able to secure the right property for it.”
Hamby admitted that although the work of the town council is worth doing, he doesn’t relish the campaign process.
Why do it? He shrugged and said simply, “It’s my home. I grew up here. This is where I live.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
