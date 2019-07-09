After presenting a proclamation honoring former Warrenton Town Council member Bob Walker, current town council members voted at their regular meeting Tuesday night to recognize him with an honorary renaming of S. Third Street. The street will still be named S. Third Street; however, below the street name will be an honorary designation: Bob Walker Way. The vote was unanimous.
Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill told members of Walker’s family who were present at the meeting that the gesture would allow Walker’s voice to live on for future generations, for years to come.
Walker died Monday, June 24, at age 85. He operated Walker's Barber Shop on Third Street, where he learned barbering skills from his father.
He was Warrenton's first black town council member and served for 17 years, starting in the mid-1980s.
Walker was a strong voice for racial justice during the turbulent years of school integration and was a lifetime member of the NAACP. He was a school bus driver for 32 years, a longtime Mason, and a devoted member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
For more on Bob Walker’s legacy, see the June 26 article in the Fauquier Times.
