The Warrenton Town Council will decide Tuesday evening whether to appoint Jay Heroux, a longtime resident with an equally long history of community engagement, as the newest member of the council.
If he is appointed at the council’s regular meeting tonight, he will serve until a special election is held next year.
Mayor Carter Nevill, as well as council members Brett Hamby and Sean Polster, said at the council’s work session Tuesday morning they had spent several hours speaking with Heroux and were impressed with his knowledge of town business. “He will be a great asset to the community,” Nevill said. “He will participate with full confidence very quickly.”
Heroux, currently a member of the PATH Foundation Community Action Committee, will replace Kevin Carter, (Ward 5). Carter resigned from the Town Council to take a seat on the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors. He was sworn in Sept. 8. Carter replaced Chris Granger, who represented the Center District.
Granger resigned after his spouse, former Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer, was hired in July by Amazon Web Services to a high-ranking position in the cloud-computing company’s economic development division.
Community ties
Heroux is a long-time resident of Warrenton’s Ward 5, having moved to Warrenton in 1994. He and his wife, Jill, raised their three sons in Warrenton, according to a release from town officials.
In addition to his contributions at the PATH Foundation, Heroux recently joined the Board of Ethnos College, a religious institution in Warrenton. This month, he is helping the college launch online courses, the release said.
He is also a volunteer at the Fauquier Free Clinic, where he is helping to organize the Piedmont Smiles Dental Event at Fauquier High School. That event is set for Oct. 15. Heroux is also a volunteer chaplain at Fauquier Hospital.
For many years, Heroux was a hockey coach with the Fauquier County Roller Hockey League.The league’s home rink is at the Warrenton Athletic Complex. Heroux was president of the league twice, and it saw significant growth during his tenure, the town’s release said.
Heroux is active in his church. He is a community deacon at Warrenton Baptist Church and a founder of the church’s Rooted Ministry, which ministers to people staying at motels in Warrenton and Fauquier County. He also participates in the Wood Ministry, which provides firewood to community members who need it.
Those experiences have motivated Heroux to find ways to help people living on low incomes. He is passionate about affordable housing and other initiatives to create prosperity, the release says.
Business experience
Heroux is a vice president at Definitive Logic, a business consulting firm based in Arlington. He is responsible for developing and executing clients’ digital transformation technology projects.
In 1986, Heroux was the third employee hired at Tele-Consultants Inc. in Manassas. There, he provided logistics engineering services for U.S. Navy satellite communications systems and for commercial technologies installed on U.S. Navy ships.
In 1996, he joined Electronic Data Systems and continued working on technology modernization programs. Those programs included major supply chain system modernizations, elaborates the town’s press release.
Hewlett Packard bought EDS, and Heroux continued his career at HP, serving the federal healthcare market. He led several projects, including a consortium of companies to design a prototype to improve patient scheduling at VA Medical Centers.
Heroux’s resume says he guided the Hewlett Packard Enterprise team under an American Competes Act Challenge for patient scheduling solutions for the Department of Veterans Affairs.
In 2015, HPE picked Heroux as program manager for its contract to run the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services federal Health Insurance Marketplace, www.healthcare.gov. CMS hired HPE after the problematic first-year launch of healthcare.gov. He led the HPE team through two successful national open enrollments in 2016 and 2017.
Heroux worked with commercial and government clients, including the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Defense Logistics Agency, Army Medical Command and the U.S. Army Medical Material Agency.
Heroux’s experience with the federal government includes healthcare, defense and the intelligence community. His commercial experience includes manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and logistics.
In all his jobs, Heroux seeks to understand the perspectives and nuances of requirements, issues, benefits and outcomes. He has a strong ability to consume and simplify volumes of information and get to the core issues to be resolved and opportunities to be achieved, according to the release from the town.
Heroux has a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Stonehill College in North Easton, Massachusetts.
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
